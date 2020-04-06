John Krasinski surprises the fan of & # 39; Hamilton & # 39; with the cast's original Zoom reunion

%MINIFYHTML04ec79fc33bef864b5cdce8f1fad5bb975%

During the second episode of his web series & # 39; Some Good News & # 39 ;, the director of & # 39; A Quiet Place & # 39; presents nine-year-old Aubrey with a performance by & # 39; Alexander Hamilton & # 39; of the acclaimed production.

John Krasinski excited a "Hamilton"They superfan gathering the cast of the hit musical Zoom for their web series" Some Good News. "

In the second episode of the YouTube show, the 40-year-old actor surprised nine-year-old Aubrey with a performance of his favorite song, "Alexander Hamilton," from the acclaimed production.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, who played Hamilton, started acting via video conference, before former co-stars Leslie Odom Jr., Anthony Ramos, Daveed Diggs, Okieriete Onaodowan, Phillipa Soo, Christopher Jackson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Renee Elise Goldsberry Y Javier Muñoz they all joined.

Aubrey had planned to see a "Hamilton" performance in Jacksonville, Florida, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the show was canceled.

Before the cast of "Hamilton" called, John promised Aubrey that he would send her and her mother to the Broadway show in New York, "when (the coronavirus crisis) is over."

John actress wife Emily Blunt He also appeared in the episode, which is available to watch on the star's YouTube channel.