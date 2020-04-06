John Krasinski publishes another episode of "Some Good News,quot; featuring a zoom surprise for a 9-year-old Hamilton fan

The office alumnus John Krasinski returned last weekend with a second episode from his YouTube series Some good news in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. This time, the actor surprised a nine-year-old fan of Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Broadway musical. Hamilton with a Zoom session you will never forget.

Along with his wife, Emily Blunt, Krasinski had a video conference with Aubrey (the "heartbreak correspondent,quot;) for nine years after his mother tweeted to Miranda in March. In the tweet, Aubrey's mother told the Hamilton Creator they had tickets to the show in Jacksonville, Florida to celebrate Aubrey's ninth birthday, and were disappointed that it was canceled due to COVID-19.

They understood why the show was canceled and were happy to be safe, so they decided to celebrate Aubrey's birthday with a visit from Mary Poppins returns, starring Miranda and Blunt.

While Krasinski and Blunt were talking to Aubrey, they said they would send her to New York to see Hamilton on Broadway after the pandemic passes and restrictions are lifted. They also joked about how Miranda was just a "backup dancer,quot; in Mary Poppins returns.

At that moment, Miranda entered the conversation through Zoom, to the delight of a surprised Aubrey. When Miranda showed up, Aubrey was speechless, and the Broadway star told the nine-year-old boy that he could beat Krasinski and Blunt's offer.

So the original Hamilton cast members began joining the conversation one by one, including Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom Jr., Renee Elise Goldsberry and Phillipa Soo, to perform Aubrey's favorite song. Alexander Hamilton.

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt stunned a Hamilton fan by having the entire original cast of Broadway join in on her zoom and sing for her, it's absolutely the best I've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/TLmCsbIk6n – d (@melissafumeros) April 6, 2020

The episode also featured a weather report from show meteorologist Robert De Niro, who told viewers that "it looks, uh, pretty good."

The first episode of Krasinski Some good news presented a meeting with his The office Co-star Steve Carell and achieved over 12 million views. The show has more than a million subscribers, and the second video has already received more than a million views in the first 24 hours.

The series features John Krasinski sitting at his desk in his home office and broadcasting a local parody news broadcast featuring acts of kindness and generosity around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic.



