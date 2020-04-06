John Hartson: NHS doing 'fantastic work' during the coronavirus crisis | Football news

Hartson: "The NHS is very personal to me because I feel that, with your help and knowledge, they saved my life,quot;





Former Celtic forward John Hartson singled out doctors and nurses for the "great things,quot; they are doing

Former Celtic and Arsenal striker John Hartson has paid tribute to the "fantastic job,quot; that NHS workers are doing during the coronavirus crisis.

The NHS has a special place in Hartson's heart after he was helped to overcome testicular cancer, which had spread to his brain and lungs, 11 years ago after his retirement from football in 2007.

The 45-year-old man, who won 51 caps for Wales, during the coronavirus pandemic that has temporarily halted life in the UK.

"I was incredibly lucky and very much appreciate the great work the NHS did for me in saving my life," Hartson told the Celtic view podcast

"They did their best with the treatment I received. They took care of me, took care of my family, and finally got the right treatment, which means I'm still here today.

"So the NHS is very personal to me because I feel that, with your help and knowledge, it saved my life. It is almost as simple as that. I feel very blessed to be here, with a wonderful family, living in Edinburgh.

"These times are quite moving, but everyone is going through it and you have to feel for the families who are losing their loved ones."

"Like any other family around the world, we are just trying to live up to what the government has established and stay on the inside and try to stay safe."

"And looking at the NHS now, the fantastic work that the doctors and nurses are doing. It is incredible, the amount of wonderful things that they are doing during this terrible crisis that we are in."