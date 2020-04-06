Joe Exotic's husband mocks a Tiger King & # 39; & # 39; Meeting & # 39; & # 39;

Finished Tiger king? Fear not, because another delivery is more and more likely to be on the way.

After exotic animal enthusiasts and controversial Netflix documentary series star Jeff Lowe He said "one more episode,quot; was being filmed, another cast member has some details, albeit interesting, to share.

Exotic Joehusband Dillon passage, reappeared in Andy CohenSiriusXM show on Monday and confirmed that a kind of "meeting,quot; will take place. Dillon said he will not appear on the project yet to be announced, explaining, "It will be a live episode, sort of like a reunion. Netflix didn't contact me other than that."

When Andy asked if Carole Baskin, Joe's enemy and the target of his attempted murder-for-hire plot would be involved, Dillon replied, "I have no idea. It's more like a talent interview. This is how (the producer) described it."