Joe Exotic's husband mocks a Tiger King & # 39; & # 39; Meeting & # 39; & # 39;

Finished Tiger king? Fear not, because another delivery is more and more likely to be on the way.
After exotic animal enthusiasts and controversial Netflix documentary series star Jeff Lowe He said "one more episode,quot; was being filmed, another cast member has some details, albeit interesting, to share.
Exotic Joehusband Dillon passage, reappeared in Andy CohenSiriusXM show on Monday and confirmed that a kind of "meeting,quot; will take place. Dillon said he will not appear on the project yet to be announced, explaining, "It will be a live episode, sort of like a reunion. Netflix didn't contact me other than that."
When Andy asked if Carole Baskin, Joe's enemy and the target of his attempted murder-for-hire plot would be involved, Dillon replied, "I have no idea. It's more like a talent interview. This is how (the producer) described it."
Over the weekend, Lowe confirmed that he and his wife were filming at the Oklahoma Zoo, which they took possession of after Joe's arrest.
Netflix has yet to announce an official follow-up to the bustling series, but it did get an exclusive interview with Joe behind bars.
"You know," said the former zoo keeper via video, "it would be nice if he could really see me being famous, but I've seen these same four walls for a year and a half."
"I finished with the Carole Baskin saga. Now is the time to turn the tables and Joe is released from prison as a free man and released from all these charges," added Joe.
SiriusXM & # 39; s Andy Cohen live airs on Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:00 a.m. EST. Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness is available to stream on Netflix.
