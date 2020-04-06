Joe & # 39; Tiger King & # 39; exotic speaks from prison

Joe Exotic, Netflix documentary star Tiger King, spoke from prison for the first time since the documentary series aired.

Exotic thinks he will be released from prison soon.

"When I get out of here, am I going to be as crazy as before? That will never change," he laughed.

"You know it would be nice if I could really see myself being famous, but I've seen these same four walls for a year and a half," he explained.

Exotic has been criticized for its poor treatment of its animals. He also thinks that he should have treated them better.

"Go sit in a cage with your animals for a week," he said. "I mean, when I left the zoo and sent my chimps to the sanctuary in Florida and imagined what my chimps went through for 18 years, I … am ashamed of myself."

