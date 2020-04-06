Home Entertainment Joe & # 39; Tiger King & # 39; exotic speaks from...

Joe & # 39; Tiger King & # 39; exotic speaks from prison

Joe Exotic, Netflix documentary star Tiger King, spoke from prison for the first time since the documentary series aired.

Exotic thinks he will be released from prison soon.

"When I get out of here, am I going to be as crazy as before? That will never change," he laughed.

"You know it would be nice if I could really see myself being famous, but I've seen these same four walls for a year and a half," he explained.

