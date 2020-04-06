Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert to Present COVID-19 Special – Deadline

Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert will host a major television event to help end COVID-19 via NBC, ABC, and CBS, as well as a number of international networks.

The trio will be in the front One world: together at home with lots of A-list stars on Saturday, April 18 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. The event, curated by Lady Gaga, has been organized by the Global Citizen social action platform and the World Health Organization.

It is based on a series of live online concerts, hosted by Global Citizen, where stars like OneRepublic, Chris Martin, and John Legend of Coldplay have performed at home.

The global entertainment special will celebrate the efforts of community health workers and promote the fight to end the global pandemic. It will have multi-million dollar commitments for the WHO Solidarity Response Fund.

Featuring Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Stevie Wonder, and friends of Sesame Street.

It will be produced by The voice Y Songland Executive producer Audrey Morrissey and producer Live Animals in partnership with Global Citizen.

In addition to NBC, ABC, and CBS, it will air on BBC One, as well as on Disney, NBC, and Viacom stations around the world. The full station list includes Bravo, E!, MSNBC, NBCSN, NBC News, NBC News on YouTube, Peacock, Syfy, USA. USA, ABC News, ABC News Live, Freeform, Nat Geo, Channel 5 in the United Kingdom, Network Ten in Australia and Telefe in Argentina, BET and MTV worldwide in more than 180 countries, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1 in the USA. USA, as well as the Bell Media platforms in Canada, MultiChoice and RTE in Ireland.

It will also be streamed online through a number of platforms, including China's Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo and YouTube. .

The money raised will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, administered by the United Nations Foundation, to support and equip health workers around the world, and local charities that provide food, shelter and medical care to those who need it most.