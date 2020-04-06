Jennifer Lopez shoots cash – Deadline

In the past six years of our tournament to name the most profitable movie of the year, Deadline has always launched the contest around the NCAA basketball tournament. But this year is drastically different. Tonight was supposed to be the national championship game, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, but of course the entire tournament was canceled. Not only are there no announcements, but the theatrical exhibition also remains closed as the nation becomes covered in the coronavirus. With weekend box office reports on hold until the expected reopening of theaters in mid-June, we've tried to satisfy the industry's appetite for profit-and-loss data by expanding the 2019 field from 10-year passed the top 25, advancing towards the most profitable champion. (Watch last year's tournament here.) With the exhibition struggling to cover its monthly overhead and studios channeling its current theatrical releases to broadcast, the tournament serves as a reminder of the financial advantage of a strong theatrical release and what that its auxiliary windows can generate. in.

When it comes to evaluating the financial performance of the best movies, it's not always about what a movie makes at the box office. The real story is told when production budgets, Q&A, talent share and other costs are subtracted from gross box office revenue, sweetened by additional revenue estimates from VOD to DVD and TV. To get closer to that mysterious end of the equation, Deadline uses data collected by experienced and reliable sources.

This time, we'll also look at the five movies that lost the most money, and shed light on five cash cows that didn't crack our top 25 list based on gross US income. But their enormous profitability makes them remarkable.

Exact talent pay days are hard to come by in cash pay offers; The objective is to demystify the process. Although a box office champion is crowned in the press every weekend, that only tells a small part of the story.

Here we go with number 25 …

THE MOVIE

Hustlers

STX

Historically speaking, moviegoers have not thrown dollar bills in strip movies. There have been notable failures like the one directed by Paul Verhoeven, with a budget of $ 45 million Chorus girls ($ 20.3M domestic B.O.) and comedy Demi Moore $ 50M Striptease ($ 33.1 million from national B.O.). The atypical case was led by Steven Soderbergh Magic mike, where the dancers were types, at $ 167.7 million worldwide. Based on Jessica Pressler NY magazine article "The Hustlers at Scores" Hustlers He worked wrapping sex appeal in a gritty crime story about dancers who swindled greedy Wall Street patrons during the height of the 2008 recession. The film was originally set in Annapurna, with Jennifer Lopez starring and Lorene Scafaria directing, before the independent studio kicked it and other movies to the curb because it was a tough sell in foreign markets, making its $ 30 million budget a risk. While other studios approved the recovery project, STX took advantage of an opportunity he saw in a movie that could appeal to a wide variety of women. The cast included López as the mastermind, with Crazy Rich Asians " Constance Wu, RiverdaleLili Reinhart and pop singers Lizzo and Cardi B are her accomplices. Hustlers & # 39; The promise was affirmed when it began appearing in the follow-up four weeks before it opened on September 12, where it scored strongly among Hispanic, African American, Asian, and LGBTQ moviegoers. It emerged from a world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival with strong reviews and awards (87% certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes score) that hinted at success. Critical praise was high especially for López, who won Golden Globe nominations and supporting actress SAG. Hustlers It opened at $ 33.1M at the national box office, a bow for an STX-released movie, and the same for Lopez in a live-action role.

The Box Score

These are the costs and income that our experts see:

THE BOTTOM LINE:

STX made the film at a net production cost of $ 20 million in 29 days to accommodate Lopez's schedule as he got into filming before rehearsing for a concert tour. Helping to cut costs were STX's overseas sales production deals with its partners, estimated at $ 10 million (the distributor handles distribution in the United States and the United Kingdom). López bet on herself here, receiving less upfront pay in exchange for a larger backend, which is estimated at $ 8M. STX spent $ 38M on P&A on specific female demographics. They responded, spending close to $ 105 million on domestic ticket sales and $ 52.6 million abroad. Hustlers became the second highest grossing STX movie in the world at $ 157.5M, behind only Bad mothers ($ 183.9M). The film returned a net profit of $ 47M, a much-needed success for the mini-major.