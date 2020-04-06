Jeffrey Katzenberg Mobile Service Launch – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML08ecc46cca38cd714ffc51336b94b98376%

After a month of hype and anticipation, Quibi is finally here and a mixed bag, as our previous video review says.

Launching today, Jeffery Katzenberg's big name mobile platform was available for download in app stores with over 20 shows of various genres ready to be watched. Taking this initial list for the initial effort that it is, and the mitigating learning curve that will certainly come, some of the opening deals are much more worth seeing than others, as we made clear in our review, which is shorter than Quibi shows and movies.

Having raised $ 1.75 billion in funds and backed by all major studies, today's offerings include Chrissy Teigen. Chrissy's court, Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins in front Survive movie, Chance the Rapper & # 39; s Punk Renaissance, Most dangerous game with the sneaker culture documentary by Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz and Lena Waite You don't have these.

Understandably, changing his strategy with the challenges plaguing the industry in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, Quibi will now have three episodes of each offer at launch, and then a new one each day until each episode series or movie arrives. at the conclusion of it is his first season, so to speak. Every week we will see more debuts with Lawrence Fishburne and Stephan James in front #FREERAYSHAWN and comedy Water donkeys arriving on April 13, for example.

However, for the moment, based exclusively on smartphones, Quibi's premise for a moving audience seems somewhat debatable at this time of quarantine and self-isolation.

The fact is, it now offers a 90-day free trial, and then it costs $ 4.99 a month with ads and $ 7.99 without ads. The service led by Meg Whitman opens in a world where none of us is on the move. As we snuggle into our homes, the stark exception is the heroic healthcare workers, first responders, and the brave and kind souls in the warehouses, restaurants, grocery stores, and delivery trucks that keep us going, and we thank them .

So click on our previous review and take a look at our version of Quibi, both of which we previewed at the Sundance Film Festival on a cold night in January. For clarity, it should also be noted that in our review, Dino refers to Sasha Velor's Quibi series as Smoke and Mirrors. It was an honest slip of the tongue, the show is actually titled Night dresses, based on his live drag showcase in New York. Smoke and Mirrors is the name of the Velor woman touring show.

Take a bite.