Jeezy criticizes President Trump for response to coronavirus

Rapper Jeezy has condemned President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus, accusing him of putting his ego before American life.

"Trump is one of a kind because you need a different kind of leader to do things about him," Jeezy said during an appearance on MSNBC. "I feel like a lot of times you see his ego. Right now, you know, it's about people. To me, you're talking about 'Make America Great'. We've made America bigger than we it has been with or without him. "

Trump appeared to downplay the severity of the coronavirus outbreak before alluding to doctors who stole medical masks and other vital equipment, asking journalists to investigate.

On Sunday, Trump said the following about next week.

"This will probably be the most difficult week, between this week and the next. And unfortunately there will be many deaths."

