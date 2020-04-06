Jeannie Mai shows off a huge diamond ring after Jeezy's engagement

Instagram

The presenter of & # 39; The Real & # 39; and her rapper boyfriend are taking their relationship to the next level as he asks the big question during a romantic dinner at their home.

Rapper Jeezy has been given a reason to smile amid the coronavirus pandemic after committing to his girlfriend, an American television presenter. Jeannie mai.

"Soul Survivor" hit creator, real name Jay Jenkins, asked the question to "The real"The co-host, 41, at his Los Angeles home on March 27, 2020, after travel restrictions introduced as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak forced him to rework his romantic plan.

Mai's representative tells People.com: "Jeannie and Jay were ready for a trip to Vietnam this April. What Jeannie didn't know is that Jay planned to propose."

Instead, Jay decided to bring Jeannie to Vietnam with a surprise quarantine night at his house full of Vietnamese food and decor. "

The couple began dating in late 2018 after meeting on the set of "The Real," and made the romantic red carpet official in August 2019, at a dazzling gala for charity Jeezy & # 39; s Street Dreamz.

The marriage will be the second of Mai, after their separation from Freddy harteis in 2017. They divorced in 2018 after 11 years as husband and wife.

Meanwhile, Jeezy, 42, was engaged to the mother of her young daughter Amra.

He also has two children, Jadarius and Shyheim, from other relationships.