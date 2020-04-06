Jeannie Mai and Jeezy from The Real are engaged

Bennett Raglin for Getty Images
Congratulations are in order for Jeannie mai!
ME! News can confirm The real co-host accepted a romantic proposal from Jeezy and now he's engaged
"Jeannie and Jay were ready for a trip to Vietnam this April. What Jeannie did not know is that Jay planned to propose," shared Jeannie's representative with Persons who was the first to report the news. Instead, Jay decided to bring Jeannie to Vietnam with a surprise quarantine night at his house full of Vietnamese food and decor. "
What came next was a special proposal at Jeezy's Los Angeles home.
The proposal comes about seven months after the Hollywood couple made their Instagram relationship official.
After e! The news confirmed that the couple were dating in August 2019, Jeezy called Jeannie their #WomanCrushWednesday in September. "She loves it when I talk about flying $ hit …" captioned the photo that received over half a million likes.
Fans who tune in The real I often hear stories about Jeannie's romance with Jeezy.
"Jeezy and I hang out," he previously told the hosts. Tamera Mowry-Housley, Loni love Y Adrienne Bailon At the beginning of the relationship. "He is very special to me, so we really don't have a label to define what we are doing. We are just having a good time together."
"You really know that I always keep it too real at this table," he added. "I promise that when there is a special boo, you will be the first to know about me."
And if you follow Jeannie or Jeezy on social media, chances are you've seen their love story up close and personal.
From bike rides around the neighborhood to family dinners during the main holidays, the chemistry between these two is undeniable.
"Happy G Day Mai G,quot;, Jeezy previously shared online. "We went to celebrate all year, then we did it again @thejeanniemai."
