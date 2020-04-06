Jeannie Mai and Jeezy from The Real are engaged

Congratulations are in order for Jeannie mai!

ME! News can confirm The real co-host accepted a romantic proposal from Jeezy and now he's engaged

"Jeannie and Jay were ready for a trip to Vietnam this April. What Jeannie did not know is that Jay planned to propose," shared Jeannie's representative with Persons who was the first to report the news. Instead, Jay decided to bring Jeannie to Vietnam with a surprise quarantine night at his house full of Vietnamese food and decor. "

What came next was a special proposal at Jeezy's Los Angeles home.

The proposal comes about seven months after the Hollywood couple made their Instagram relationship official.

After e! The news confirmed that the couple were dating in August 2019, Jeezy called Jeannie their #WomanCrushWednesday in September. "She loves it when I talk about flying $ hit …" captioned the photo that received over half a million likes.