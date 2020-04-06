Japan to declare state of emergency, media say

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will declare a state of emergency in a matter of days after coronavirus cases in Tokyo rose to the top 1,000 for the first time over the weekend and expressed concern over a more explosive surge, according to media reports.

Abe will announce the plan as soon as Monday, and the formal declaration for the Tokyo area will arrive on Tuesday, Yomiuri Shimbun reported, without attribution. Osaka is also likely to be included, while Hyogo, Saitama and Hokkaido prefectures are under consideration, according to Kyodo News and other media reports. Japan's largest stimulus package worth 60 trillion yen ($ 550 billion) can also be announced on Tuesday.

Abe is expected to call a meeting of his advisory panel on the virus before announcing the decision. The state of emergency will be issued for specific areas and a time period will be established.

The Abe government saw its approval rating drop to its lowest level since October 2018 in a poll by JNN, published Monday, and most respondents criticized the way the government handled the crisis in the virus. The survey conducted on April 4-5 showed that approximately 80% of respondents said the statement should be made.

While the Abe government has said the country is on the brink of an explosive explosion, it has resisted calls to declare an emergency. The governors of Tokyo and Osaka have been pushing for the statement, as the recent surge in cases raised concerns that Japan is heading for a crisis at levels seen in the US. USA And several countries in Europe.

Declaring a state of emergency gives powers to local governments, including urging residents to stay home. However, unlike other countries, there is no legal power to enforce such requests due to the civil liberties protections in Japanese law.

While Japan was one of the first countries outside of the original epicenter in neighboring China to confirm a coronavirus infection, it has fared better than most, with approximately 3,150 cases reported as of Monday, a jump from less than 500 just a month. That's the lowest number of any Group of Seven country, although Japan may be finding fewer minor cases because it has conducted a relatively small number of tests.

Last week, the United States Embassy in Tokyo advised American citizens to return home, saying that Japan's low testing rate makes it difficult to accurately assess the prevalence of the virus. The Japan Medical Association warned last week that the increase in cases in the nation's most populous cities is putting more pressure on medical resources and that the government should declare a state of emergency.

Tokyo reported 143 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, its biggest day. It was the second day in a row that the city's daily infection count exceeded 100.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike is already putting pressure on residents to avoid unnecessary exits, and television showed that many of the capital's main shopping areas were nearly deserted over the weekend. The Tokyo local government will begin leasing hotels this week to accommodate minor cases, to make room in its hospitals for the seriously ill.

Abe told parliament on Friday that the situation still did not warrant an emergency declaration, but said he would not hesitate to take the step if the time comes.