Janet Jackson faces violent reaction to Nelson Mandela's coronavirus Tweet

Janet Jackson He recently visited his social media account to encourage people to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Saturday, April 4, the singer decided to share the message "Stay home" using a Nelson Mandela meme, causing people to get angry.

The 53-year-old man took to Twitter to upload a photo of Mandela standing inside a prison cell. Captioning the image, Jackson wrote: "In isolation for 27 years. No family, no frills, no phone. Just hope and a vision. We can do this … #StayHome."

It wasn't long before I received a backlash over the tweet, which has now been removed. "Actually it's less than that, people don't know that Mandela was transferred to a guest house in the late 80's, about 10 years before his official release, this means that he spent almost 10 years leaving under house arrest with family visits and ANC negotiators, "replied one user.

Another person wrote, "So you're telling me that Mandela had the option to leave Robin Island?"

Some others, meanwhile, came to his defense. A supporter tweeted: "People need to relax! @JanetJackson has met Mandela, she knows his story, in fact the Jacksons came to visit Mandela on a few occasions. He was just saying" this man was in prison for 27 years for our freedom, and we only need to stay home for a few days for ourselves and for health. "

"I understand what @JanetJackson was saying: Nelson Mandela was isolated without frills and still survived 27 years!" another comment read. "You fools still have the freedom and the luxuries of family, your televisions, cable TV, the Internet and everything in between and you still can't stay home!"

Mandela, who was the first president of South Africa, was sentenced to prison for 27 years for trying to overthrow South Africa's apartheid law. The law dealt with a political and social system of segregation and discrimination against a race.