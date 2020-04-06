James Murray of the A3 Artists Agency talks about the voice actors who are enduring the pandemic – Deadline

Editor's Note: With full recognition of the general implications of a pandemic that has already claimed thousands of lives, destroyed global economies and closed international borders, Deadline & # 39; s Dealing with the COVID-19 Crisis The series is a forum for those in the entertainment space who are dealing with the myriad consequences of seeing a great industry screech stop. Hope is an exchange of ideas and experiences, and suggestions on how companies and individuals can overcome a crisis that does not seem to go away any time soon. If you have a story, email [email protected] News Info.com.

With worldwide movie and television production closed in the coronavirus era, John Murray is one of the lucky few in Hollywood who is still "very busy." As an agent and dubbing partner at the A3 Artists Agency (formerly the Abrams Artists Agency), Murray works with a client roster in the areas of commercials and animation, and in recent weeks, has been encouraged to see his clients involved consistent. work.

Related story With WWE, Animation, and fewer pilots, Fox Entertainment is suddenly suited to withstand COVID-19 shutdown

While voiceover is a trade that can be exercised remotely, the coronavirus pandemic still presents challenges for both Murray and his clients. Sad about her inability to interact with customers face-to-face, Murray's main challenge in recent weeks has been communication. And with recording booths closed across the city, most of the voice talent on their roster has had to quickly adapt, investing and setting up their own home recording studios to provide the high-quality tapes that some film directors request. casting.

The positive side of the situation, for Murray, is what the pandemic has reaffirmed: the resistance, determination and innovative spirit of its collaborators and clients, who will find ways to adapt to a changing world.

DEADLINE: What was the atmosphere like at A3 Artists Agency in the weeks leading up to the closing of your office?

JAMES MURRAY: Before the last day in the office and the weeks that followed, everything was as usual. The way we operate is very collaborative, from a voiceover perspective. We operate in many different areas, either commercially or in television animation, video games, animation, promotion, storytelling, audiobooks, and the core of our business comes from many internal auditions. So, in addition to us, as agents in our department, working collaboratively with ourselves and with the other departments, we also have talent, day after day, entering our office. We have two professional booths and a full-time audio engineer, and we have talent who can come in and audition every day, and obviously, with the global pandemic we are experiencing, it has come to a complete stop.

We stopped internal auditions a day or two before the office officially closed, as a precaution, and then everything changed dramatically. The first week out of office, I think for the country as a whole, certainly for the industry as a whole, and definitely voiceover, everyone was trying to figure out, "What does this mean? When can we go back to work? where are we with the production? what needs to be done in the immediate future? and it was very much a struggle.

I'm sure you're familiar with the Deadline article that came out last week about animation (production still moving). We have seen it in the dub space as a whole. I think everyone realized that we are in a unique position to more easily pivot in this new business climate. My colleagues and I agree that we are seeing business return to normal, the new normal, for lack of a better term.

DEADLINE: Do your clients primarily work on projects that were in production prior to closings? Or is there a lot of new work for them?

Murray: Yes, many different things. Projects have emerged, commercially, that were dead in the water, perhaps that hadn't been broadcast for a long time, that no one considered using. Suddenly, I get emails like, "Hey, we want to use this again. We need to trade rights for that." I also get new summaries and breakdowns for projects that have yet to be animated, where they seek to capture the voice. It's kind of all the range.

DEADLINE: What were the first steps your department took to discover how to navigate the current health crisis?

Murray: The first thing we needed to do was assess the talent on our roster who would feel comfortable working from home, and there is a wide range of studio setups. We have some talents who have basic microphone and computer setups, other talents who have complete professional studies at home. Therefore, we first needed to identify people with those capabilities, and then also offer our services and expertise to our talent who wanted to quickly pivot and develop those skills, and install that technology in their homes. So the first week or so, me and our New York counterparts uncovered and put together an information sheet that we can deliver to our non-engineer talents by trade, and suddenly find themselves in a position where that's a set of skills they need to learn.

So we have been offering our services to that. But one of the pitfalls that will come with that, as any actor can tell you, whether it's a self-adhesive tape on the camera or a self-adhesive tape, is that it can be very difficult to address, especially if you're at home and you're not getting feedback from a casting director or someone on the other side of the glass. We quickly realized that it was necessary for us to be available to our talent in real time, which is why, like any other company, we began to use the Zoom platform to create a "virtual cabin", which allows our talent, while being safe in home, to connect with any of the agents, or with any of our engineers and audio directors, and get those kinds of comments live and in real time.

We implemented (that) in Los Angeles as of last Monday, and our New York office started it yesterday, and I've received a tremendous response from that, showing that people in any area are looking for not just the address that you would get , technically and artistically, but also a little human connection, to help recreate the normality we had and how quickly we lost a month ago.

DEADLINE: What percentage of your list already had high-quality home schooling before the pandemic?

Murray: I would say probably from 15% to 20%, and now that has increased 35%, 40%. Every individual is different because on the animation front, I think it's less of an immediate need, because the turnaround time to create a production … there's a longer lead time. I have people who are going to record scratch, which is a voice job that animators can use to draw the character and mouth movement, but that audio recording doesn't necessarily have to be broadcast quality. (In) a couple of months, once the animators have done what they had to do, hopefully things will go away and people can start going out and going into professional recording studios (to) record what they will hear on television.

Commercially, because there is a great need for brands, both large and small, both nationally and globally, to immediately pivot their messages to address what is happening now, I have seen a huge boost where we need people who have studies professional quality home. Alone, and that's where I see the greatest opportunity for people who aren't necessarily in these major markets: Los Angeles, New York, Chicago. There has always been talent that has been in more remote areas or smaller markets, with these home study setups. But it only changed the talent pool a little bit. Where you could (typically) compete against many highly skilled players in these larger markets, now, you've had a turnaround, and there are a lot of people who are not in these markets, who are suddenly finding themselves in a unique opportunity to get auditions and opportunities for bigger and more lucrative brands and campaigns.

DEADLINE: It seems that leveling the playing field you are describing comes at a cost, since many voice actors now have to invest in expensive recording equipment, at a time that is already financially difficult for many.

Murray: Absolutely And really, I'm discovering that those requirements depend on the need of the brand. I had a breakdown in a company that wanted something that was as authentic as possible. Basically I was being asked to have my talent have a conversation with a family member over the phone, and record and send that, with the idea that they would most likely just use the recorded audition on their iPhone. But there are other opportunities I'm getting for healthcare brands or auto companies where they need talent with a professional-sounding home studio, with a certain-caliber microphone and audio interface, and the ability to remotely connect with producers.

DEADLINE: Obviously, A3 represents many high-profile actors, who work in several different spheres. For customers working in live action waiting for production to resume, it should be a huge relief to be able to swing to work in voice-over.

Murray: Absolutely. I think one of the things that we are known for, without a doubt, something that I try to practice on a daily basis, is that kind of collaborative and original thinking. But now, it has become an even bigger and more direct opportunity for our clients who may not be traditional voice actors.

One of the things we constantly do is talk to each other about the talent we represent and the opportunities that are emerging, and how we can better position our clients to take advantage of those opportunities, be they audiobooks or new animations. projects, where a talent would not normally be interested or available for that. Suddenly, they find themselves needing not only to take advantage of these opportunities, but to try to satisfy that creative need that has created not having the ability to practice their craft, and now they can satisfy that need with these animations. Auditions

The best part of an animation audition is that, because you are not committed to the looks or physical characteristics required, it really allows people to expand their range and bring these characters to life. Frankly, that's one of the reasons why I love doing what I do, it's because I can see that day by day. Now, I think people who are traditionally not interested in that are seeing the medium of what it is, and that's a real and wonderful way to stretch that craft.

DEADLINE: With so many voice actors now forced to invest in home studios, do you think we could see a paradigm shift in voiceover in the future, with more artists in this field working remotely?

Murray: I think that, in both the micro and the macro, we are going to see a change. I think that for us as an agency, the virtual cabin that we have created is something that we are going to continue. It allows us to connect with our clients who are not based in Los Angeles or New York, which I think has also been a real opportunity for them. I have a Portland-based client I have worked with for years, who had never met our audio engineer. They met at Zoom and had a wonderful conversation, and the quality of their hearing, you could tell there was something a little different about it. So, I think that in the micro, we will see that.

In the macro, I think commercially, there is definitely an opportunity for that. Response time for commercials is very fast, and most of the time, there is no situation where you need to have more than one talent on the stand at a time. So I think for certain productions, that could be advantageous, to reduce some costs, but also to speed up the response time.

That being said, I'm not sure that's necessarily 100% something that good, because then you have talent that may have to become its own audio engineer and have to carry a heavier load for the same price. . So, too, it's the same as if you cut a broker. There are studios here in Los Angeles that provide wonderful service, not only for being there to hold the talent record, but also in terms of direction and feedback. No matter how big or small, everyone has a small creative input, and I think you would miss that and that kind of human interaction, which we all crave more than ever now.

In terms of animation, I really don't see that happening. One of the beautiful things about animation is that you get a lot of set recordings, where talents play against each other, and if you have isolated people on the stand in their homes, that won't work the same. I would be surprised if we saw it in animation or video games.

DEADLINE: Do you think there is enough voiceover opportunity now for artists to continue working until the pandemic is contained, even if that doesn't happen for a few more months?

Murray: Yes I think so. Before this, we were already seeing a boom in the need for animation, particularly adult animation, whether for Amazon or Netflix, and I think that will only continue to move forward, for a couple of reasons. First, there is no great need for people to be in the same room together. So if you have a writers room, you can do it virtually. If you are an entertainer, you can download and then upload your materials. Obviously, it's subject to broadband internet speed, so things will slow down a bit, but there's also a long wait time. So I think there is probably enough material in the pipeline to keep everyone busy for at least the next two months.

And from what I hear, another booming business is that people are buying scripts. I had a conversation with someone who told me the other day that they are using this time to actively obtain new material that may be outside the scope of what they traditionally buy. So I think you are creating new, unique and exciting opportunities, and we are very fortunate, by the nature of our business, that we can pivot so fast.