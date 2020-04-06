James Charles speaks after criticism of the Mugshot challenge

After facing online scrutiny, James Charles had talked.

The 20-year-old was criticized on social media after posting his version of the "Mugshot Challenge," a current viral trend in which people comb their hair in a photo as if they were taking a police photo. In the images the YouTube star posted online, her makeup evoked bruised eyes and a bloody nose while looking at the camera and off to the side.

However, not everyone was satisfied with Charles' latest project. "I don't understand why this would be a trend. I love James, but it's not fun having bruises on your face and not being able to cover them. Maybe I'm being too sensitive, but this made me feel really uncomfortable because I couldn't." Take off mine. It made me feel so dehumanized, "one person tweeted, to which Charles replied," Hi, honey, I'm sorry you went through something so horrible and traumatic. It is a tik tok trend going around where people publish their & # 39; police photos & # 39; and it has nothing to do with domestic violence at all. I love you ".