Jamaican scientist claims new strain of marijuana cures coronavirus!

Renowned Jamaican scientist Dr. Henry Lowers applied for a United States patent for a new cannabis-based drug that he believes can cure the new coronavirus.

The coronavirus, also called COVID-19, first emerged in December 2019. It quickly spread worldwide, claiming almost 70,000 lives from more than 1.2 million infections.

Dr. Lowe, who is widely recognized for his extensive research into the use of marijuana to treat cancer and other diseases, says that his new marijuana can help cure coronavirus sufferers.

Through his company, Bio-Tech Research and Development Institute Limited, Lowe received approval from the United States Patent Office for a cannabis-based medication used to treat glaucoma and myopia, or myopia.

Now he is trying to use his research to find a marijuana strain that treats the coronavirus.

The doctor keeps everyone secret until he receives the patent. A local Jamaican newspaper contacted him to comment on the matter, but declined to say anything.