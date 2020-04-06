Jada Fire reveals that Drake has ignored her, mocks her

Instagram

The adult movie star appears on Joe Budden's Instagram Live, telling him that he's been trying to film his shot at hitmaker & # 39; In My Feelings & # 39; just to be ignored.

Jada Fire is apparently trying to connect with Duckunfortunately in vain. The adult movie star appeared on Joe BuddenInstagram live on Sunday, April 5, telling her that she had been trying to shoot the Canadian rapper only to be ignored.

"Amazing man … Drake is hard to catch," he told Joe. The podcast host then replied, "You won't get a couple of coins."

Feeling slightly offended, Jada said she was not looking for the hitter's money "In My Feelings". "I don't want coins," he insisted. "I don't want coins, darling. Let me tell you."

Joe then teased her into revealing what he wanted from Drake, but she refused to speak. "No? Is it a secret?" Joe asked, to which Jada replied with a nod. "Very good, man. You scare me, man."

Drake found out and jumped into the comment section to give Jada a few words. Making sure everyone knows it didn't reciprocate Jada's feelings, Drake wrote, "Jada, you sound like you are in Unit G and I'm saying it in the best way possible."

He added in a separate comment, "Hahahahaha, no, I love you deeply, my bad I couldn't see the rest."

It is safe to assume that Drake is not interested in Jada, as it was recently rumored that he expected to return to him. Rihanna after he was caught following his frequent collaborator on Instagram, though the latter doesn't follow him.

Those who assumed he was trying to get his heart back were not very impressed by his move, as one of them reacted with a meme of Demi lovato saying, "GET A JOB. KEEP AWAY FROM IT." Another said, "Nooo, thanks! We've all seen your replay," while someone else suspected, "It won't be long before we see them leave the clubs" separately. "