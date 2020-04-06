J.K. Rowling recommends breathing techniques after a secret battle with COVID-19 symptoms.

WENN

While promoting the technique recommended by a doctor treating patients with coronavirus, the author of & # 39; Harry Potter & # 39; ensures that it has & # 39; fully recovered & # 39; of the illness.

Up News Info –

Author of "Harry Potter" J.K. Rowling He has "fully recovered" after spending the past two weeks with suspicious symptoms of coronavirus.

The writer went public with her secret health battle on Twitter on Monday, April 6, when she shared a YouTube video of recommended breathing techniques from a British doctor treating patients with COVID-19.

Rowling, who has not been medically examined for the disease, revealed that her husband, Dr. Neil Murray, had ordered her to perform the exercises, and she insists that it was vital in helping her recover from the disease.

"Please look at this document (sic) from Queens Hospital explaining how to alleviate respiratory symptoms," he told his 14.5 million followers.

"During the last 2 weeks I have had all the symptoms of C19 (although I have not been examined) and I did this following the advice of the doctor (sic). I am fully recovered and the technique helped me a lot."

Rowling was inundated with good wishes from fans, and she later expressed her gratitude in a follow-up post.

"Thanks for your kind and kind messages!" she wrote. "I'm really fully recovered and wanted to share a doctor-recommended technique, it doesn't cost a thing, it doesn't have any nasty side effects, but it could help you / your loved ones a lot, just like I did. Stay safe, everyone x."

J.K. Rowling shared tips for fighting the Coronavirus.

The news comes days after the author, 54, launched a Harry Potter at Home digital center to keep children entertained during the coronavirus blockade. The new initiative (http://harrypotterathome.com) features videos of magical crafts, fun articles, quizzes, and puzzles inspired by his "Harry Potter" novels, and they're all available to young fans for free.