J.K. Rowling "fully recovered" after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms – Deadline

J.K. Rowling revealed Monday that she fully recovered after experiencing coronavirus symptoms in the past two weeks, although the test had not been done. She credits respiratory treatment for helping her and hopes she can help others as well.

Look at this Queens Hospital document that explains how to alleviate respiratory symptoms. For the past 2 weeks I have had all the symptoms of C19 (although they have not been proven) and I did this on the advice of the doctor. I am fully recovered and the technique helped a lot. Https://t.co/xo8AansUvc via @Youtube – J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 6, 2020

Rowling then thanked her fans for their support and urged everyone to stay safe. Thank you for your kind and kind messages! I'm really fully recovered and wanted to share a doctor-recommended technique, it doesn't cost a thing, it doesn't have any nasty side effects, but it could help you / your loved ones a lot, just like I did. Stay safe, everyone x "

Last week Rowling announced that she would launch Harry Potter At Home, a website with ideas for activities for kids and parents during the COVID-19 quarantine.

She tweeted at the time: "Parents, teachers, and caregivers who work to keep children entertained and interested while we're locked up may need a bit of magic, so I'm thrilled to launch HarryPotterAtHome.com."