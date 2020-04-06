J Balvin's hottest fashion moments prove he's not afraid to be bold

Their J Balvinit is the world and we are only living in it.

The 34-year-old reggaeton recently released his vibrant and lively album. Colorswhich is the kind of happy and energetic music we need with the continuous Coronavirus pandemic.

However, the "Blanco,quot; singer is not just killing him in the music department.

She has proven time and time again that she is a force in the fashion world with her vivid, bold and quirky style. And how Bad bunny, with whom he frequently collaborates, J Balvin is not afraid to take risks or push things to the limit with his outfits.

Case in point? All eyes were on Oasis singer when she attended Paris Fashion Week Men & # 39; s last summer.

She made her catwalk out of the street, while putting colossal coats and pants on her face that she combined with equally striking tops. In addition, accessories played an important role with his & # 39; adjustments considering he wore embroidered berets, a coveted Dior saddlebag and unique sunglasses.