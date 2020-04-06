J Balvin's hottest fashion moments prove he's not afraid to be bold

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Their J Balvinit is the world and we are only living in it.

The 34-year-old reggaeton recently released his vibrant and lively album. Colorswhich is the kind of happy and energetic music we need with the continuous Coronavirus pandemic.

However, the "Blanco,quot; singer is not just killing him in the music department.

She has proven time and time again that she is a force in the fashion world with her vivid, bold and quirky style. And how Bad bunny, with whom he frequently collaborates, J Balvin is not afraid to take risks or push things to the limit with his outfits.

Case in point? All eyes were on Oasis singer when she attended Paris Fashion Week Men & # 39; s last summer.

She made her catwalk out of the street, while putting colossal coats and pants on her face that she combined with equally striking tops. In addition, accessories played an important role with his & # 39; adjustments considering he wore embroidered berets, a coveted Dior saddlebag and unique sunglasses.

Even when she's on stage, she wears her clothes as a form of expression. Take for example his rainbow colored suits during Coachella 2019. He lit up the stage in bold, bright jackets, shorts, and shirts that looked like something out of an animated movie.

It wasn't just a concert, it was also a complete fashion fantasy.

As he said earlier in an interview with Louis Vuitton, "It takes personality to show off the colors. I try to be out of my comfort zone."

We are just scratching the surface here. To see J Balvin's fiery costumes over the years, scroll through our gallery below!

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

It's called fashion

the Colors The singer brings high fashion to the 2019 FN Achievement Awards in his eccentric outfit. From the embroidered beret to the larger-than-life flowers that literally sprout from his jacket, it's no wonder he's the Style Influencer of the Year.

J Balvin, fashion

Manuel Velasquez / Getty Images for Spotify

Unexpectedly

One word: wowzers! The Colombian star is not afraid to push the limits of fashion, and this dazzling monochromatic blue outfit is no different.

J Balvin, fashion

Ethan Miller / Getty Images for LARAS

Blinded by the lights

J Balvin goes home winner for two things: his electrifying silver holographic suit Y Best Urban Music Album for Vibes at the 2018 Latin Grammys.

J Balvin, fashion

Bryan Steffy / Telemundo / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Fresh like a lemon

Sunny yellow! The 34-year-old star lights up the stage in his lemon-colored suit at the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

J Balvin, fashion

Maury Phillips / WireImage

Red Hot

The Colombian singer runs on the red carpet for his money with his fiery outfit at the Latin Grammys 2014.

J Balvin, fashion

Angel Marchini / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

Denim dream

Boring and basic are not part of José Álvaro Osorio BalvínThe vocabulary and this playful denim jumpsuit are proof. And what is more? Flamboyant and kitsch patches take it to another level of style.

J Balvin - Louis Vuitton, Photocall, Paris Fashion Week

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Daddy Cake

the Vibes The singer makes Louis Vuitton show off his personal catwalk with this minimalist yet wonderful cake set. "It takes personality to rock the colors," he tells the luxury label in an interview. "I try to be out of my comfort zone."

J Balvin, fashion

Christian Vierig / Getty Images

Lewk patent leather

When it comes to his style, beloved artists say, "Whatever makes me happy is what I do." From the look on his face at the Rick Owens show, it is clear that he loves his lewks.

J Balvin, fashion

Claudio Lavenia / Getty Images

Orange you glad

Even when walking the streets, J Balvin still manages to look like he's about to do a photo shoot.

J Balvin, fashion

Pierre Suu / Getty Images

Angelic Sportswear

A blank vision! The singer of "Blanco,quot; defends less it is More at the Off-White Menswear Fall / Winter 2020 show.

J Balvin, Paris Fashion Week 2019

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images

Royal blues

The 34-year-old star feels anything but blue as she wears a night sky-colored bomber jacket, matching pants and a men's clothing bag at the Dior fashion show.

J Balvin, fashion

Adrián Monroy / Media and Media / Getty Images

Color splash

Only J Balvin could bring his show to life with a whimsical, multi-colored and dreamy outfit. From his rainbow colored vest and pants to his equally vibrant bucket hat and white sunglasses, this lewk is on our vision board.

J Balvin, fashion

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images)

Track rule

The "Poison,quot; singer keeps things simple, but surprising with his life-bigger candy coat, matching pants, and boots. Her colorful hair and the touch of orange on her blouse add a little oomph to her elegant piece.

J Balvin, fashion

Claudio Lavenia / Getty Images

Green with envy

I feel lucky! The Colombian star lights up the streets of Paris during Fashion Week with a cheery green number.

J Balvin, Valentino Show, Paris Men's Fashion Week

Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

Out of this world

Even when J Balvin doesn't have bright colors, his outfits are still worthy of being in an art museum. This suit from another world, radiating Star Wars you vibrate, it's proof.

J Balvin, fashion

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Citrus Chic

The 34-year-old star appears and is shown during his Rainbow tour with an electrifying set of coordinates.

J Balvin, fashion

I gather Raule / Getty Images for Balmain

Eye-catching and fiery

the Vibes The singer brings a splash of color to the Balmain men's fashion show in Paris.

J Balvin, fashion

Manny Hernández / WireImage

Handsome and daring

J Balvin is cleaned well! He wears a black suit and makes it more striking with his striking accessories.

J Balvin, fashion

Matthew Sperzel / Getty Images

Remixed Canadian Tuxedo

One word: jean-ius! The Colombian singer shows a big smile while wearing a modern Canadian tuxedo.

J Balvin, fashion

Rich Fury / Getty Images for Coachella

Perfectly pink

Life is more fun in color! the Colors The singer brings a fashion fantasy to the Coachella 2019 festival in his bold and bright pastel outfit.

J Balvin, Paris Fashion Week 2019

Pierre Suu / Getty Images

Shines bright

The bolder the better! The "Amarillo,quot; singer lights up the Kenzo show with his bright and colorful ensemble.

J Balvin, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA & # 39; s, Red Carpet Fashion

Evan Agostini / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

Suitable

Only J Balvin could bring a gray suit to life. From the little orange-red sunglasses to her multi-colored hair, this is a trail to remember.

J Balvin, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA & # 39; s

ABC / Image Group LA

Rockstar vibes

This outfit is on fire! the Oasis The singer draws attention at the 2018 American Music Awards in this rockstar outfit.

We can't wait to see which outfit the Colombian singer is next.

