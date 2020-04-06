J Balvin's hottest fashion moments prove he's not afraid to be bold

Their J Balvinit is the world and we are only living in it.
The 34-year-old reggaeton recently released his vibrant and lively album. Colorswhich is the kind of happy and energetic music we need with the continuous Coronavirus pandemic.
However, the "Blanco,quot; singer is not just killing him in the music department.
She has proven time and time again that she is a force in the fashion world with her vivid, bold and quirky style. And how Bad bunny, with whom he frequently collaborates, J Balvin is not afraid to take risks or push things to the limit with his outfits.
Case in point? All eyes were on Oasis singer when she attended Paris Fashion Week Men & # 39; s last summer.
She made her catwalk out of the street, while putting colossal coats and pants on her face that she combined with equally striking tops. In addition, accessories played an important role with his & # 39; adjustments considering he wore embroidered berets, a coveted Dior saddlebag and unique sunglasses.
Even when she's on stage, she wears her clothes as a form of expression. Take for example his rainbow colored suits during Coachella 2019. He lit up the stage in bold, bright jackets, shorts, and shirts that looked like something out of an animated movie.
It wasn't just a concert, it was also a complete fashion fantasy.
As he said earlier in an interview with Louis Vuitton, "It takes personality to show off the colors. I try to be out of my comfort zone."
We are just scratching the surface here. To see J Balvin's fiery costumes over the years, scroll through our gallery below!
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images
It's called fashion
the Colors The singer brings high fashion to the 2019 FN Achievement Awards in his eccentric outfit. From the embroidered beret to the larger-than-life flowers that literally sprout from his jacket, it's no wonder he's the Style Influencer of the Year.
Manuel Velasquez / Getty Images for Spotify
Unexpectedly
One word: wowzers! The Colombian star is not afraid to push the limits of fashion, and this dazzling monochromatic blue outfit is no different.
Ethan Miller / Getty Images for LARAS
Blinded by the lights
J Balvin goes home winner for two things: his electrifying silver holographic suit Y Best Urban Music Album for Vibes at the 2018 Latin Grammys.
Bryan Steffy / Telemundo / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Fresh like a lemon
Sunny yellow! The 34-year-old star lights up the stage in his lemon-colored suit at the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards.
Maury Phillips / WireImage
Red Hot
The Colombian singer runs on the red carpet for his money with his fiery outfit at the Latin Grammys 2014.
Angel Marchini / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images
Denim dream
Boring and basic are not part of José Álvaro Osorio BalvínThe vocabulary and this playful denim jumpsuit are proof. And what is more? Flamboyant and kitsch patches take it to another level of style.
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
Daddy Cake
the Vibes The singer makes Louis Vuitton show off his personal catwalk with this minimalist yet wonderful cake set. "It takes personality to rock the colors," he tells the luxury label in an interview. "I try to be out of my comfort zone."
Christian Vierig / Getty Images
Lewk patent leather
When it comes to his style, beloved artists say, "Whatever makes me happy is what I do." From the look on his face at the Rick Owens show, it is clear that he loves his lewks.
Claudio Lavenia / Getty Images
Orange you glad
Even when walking the streets, J Balvin still manages to look like he's about to do a photo shoot.
Pierre Suu / Getty Images
Angelic Sportswear
A blank vision! The singer of "Blanco,quot; defends less it is More at the Off-White Menswear Fall / Winter 2020 show.
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images
Royal blues
The 34-year-old star feels anything but blue as she wears a night sky-colored bomber jacket, matching pants and a men's clothing bag at the Dior fashion show.
Adrián Monroy / Media and Media / Getty Images
Color splash
Only J Balvin could bring his show to life with a whimsical, multi-colored and dreamy outfit. From his rainbow colored vest and pants to his equally vibrant bucket hat and white sunglasses, this lewk is on our vision board.
Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images)
Track rule
The "Poison,quot; singer keeps things simple, but surprising with his life-bigger candy coat, matching pants, and boots. Her colorful hair and the touch of orange on her blouse add a little oomph to her elegant piece.
Claudio Lavenia / Getty Images
Green with envy
I feel lucky! The Colombian star lights up the streets of Paris during Fashion Week with a cheery green number.
Jacopo Raule / Getty Images
Out of this world
Even when J Balvin doesn't have bright colors, his outfits are still worthy of being in an art museum. This suit from another world, radiating Star Wars you vibrate, it's proof.
Paras Griffin / Getty Images
Citrus Chic
The 34-year-old star appears and is shown during his Rainbow tour with an electrifying set of coordinates.
I gather Raule / Getty Images for Balmain
Eye-catching and fiery
the Vibes The singer brings a splash of color to the Balmain men's fashion show in Paris.
Manny Hernández / WireImage
Handsome and daring
J Balvin is cleaned well! He wears a black suit and makes it more striking with his striking accessories.
Matthew Sperzel / Getty Images
Remixed Canadian Tuxedo
One word: jean-ius! The Colombian singer shows a big smile while wearing a modern Canadian tuxedo.
Rich Fury / Getty Images for Coachella
Perfectly pink
Life is more fun in color! the Colors The singer brings a fashion fantasy to the Coachella 2019 festival in his bold and bright pastel outfit.
Pierre Suu / Getty Images
Shines bright
The bolder the better! The "Amarillo,quot; singer lights up the Kenzo show with his bright and colorful ensemble.
Evan Agostini / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
Suitable
Only J Balvin could bring a gray suit to life. From the little orange-red sunglasses to her multi-colored hair, this is a trail to remember.
ABC / Image Group LA
Rockstar vibes
This outfit is on fire! the Oasis The singer draws attention at the 2018 American Music Awards in this rockstar outfit.
We can't wait to see which outfit the Colombian singer is next.
