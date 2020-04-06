ITV Creates $ 615,000 Development Fund for Producers During Coronavirus – Deadline

ITV has announced plans to create a £ 500,000 ($ 615,000) development fund to support producers through the coronavirus-induced production shutdown.

ITV wants to increase development investment so that it can be quicker to give the green light to ideas once the COVID-19 blockade is lifted and filming can start again on television shows. Unscheduled formats are a particular area of ​​focus, he said.

In addition to the funding fund, which is designed to brainstorm by the end of this year and 2021, ITV television director Kevin Lygo has promised to increase online meetings between commissioners and producers.

He said: "ITV's success is based on ideas brought to us by Indies across the UK and we don't want that to stop. We have this money specifically available to accelerate development in the coming months so that we can start running when the current restrictions are lifted.

“Commissioning teams are willing to increase the number of virtual meetings they have to build an exciting roster in the coming months, so if you have an idea for us, especially in the unscripted space, we are in a position to help fund that immediately. "

ITV announced the development just an hour after the BBC established a five-point plan to help producers during the pandemic. The plan includes commitments to increase development spending, as well as a commitment to boost more funds in acquisitions.

ITV is particularly exposed to the COVID-19 crisis since half of its income comes from television advertising. He has scrapped previously issued financial forecasts for 2020 and said he plans to cut his program budget by £ 100 million ($ 123 million) this year. A good part of this will be because it will no longer stream Euro 2020.