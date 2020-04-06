College football coaches are apparently willing to say a lot if they are given the layer of anonymity.

ESPN's Alex Scarborough wrote a great story about the art of faking injury in college football, and within that article is a quote from a coach in the sport who has not given it much thought. The coach, identified as "a defensive-minded head coach on a Power 5 show," complained about the fast-paced offensives that have helped shape college football in recent years.

This coach believes that there are too many offensive rules that are "cheat-friendly." And the deception in this coach's mind is apparently lining up multiple receivers on one side of the field.

"Putting as many receivers on one side of the ball, going as fast as you can, that kind of trick and trick, is that a good look? So here's your argument: 'OK, don't lie on the ground and fake an injury Okay, well, don't do this bulls … It's not soccer, that's cheating on them. Are we trying to trick people or fundamentally trying to teach them how to play the game? "OK, all the tricks, d- & # 39; em, bulls, is this how we want it to seem? Do we want to win because we cheated on you? Or are we going to beat you because we are physical, we? Re tough, we beat you, we have A great talent, we make a great catch, whatever it is? The game is great. But let's be honest: a lot of this college football stuff in certain leagues is a joke. It's a joke. We're going to score because we cheated on you better than others I personally don't want to spend my time cheating on people. "Again, cheating is cheating. Preparing things and playing tricks, that's also a fun part of the game. I'm talking about direct tempo, tricks, four boys aside, finish, attack, all of this stuff. Very Okay, so let's get rid of all of that. "

While this coach was unwilling to provide a name, the writer did provide some details.

He trains a Power 5 school

He is defensive minded

This coach has had "some of the best defenses in the sport in the last five years,quot;

We also know that the author is from Alabama and extensively covers Tide's soccer program.

While we don't know for sure if it's Saban, there are definitely plenty of context clues to suggest that it's him. We also know that Saban has voiced complaints about accelerated crime in the past. In 2012, Saban had a memorable complaint where he ended up asking, "Is this what we want soccer to be?"

Saban is also against stunt plays, as shown last season in Alabama's loss to Auburn. Gus Malzahn made a clever move that involved his player that ended up costing the tide. After the loss, Saban called it "a pretty unfair move."

Various others Twitter the users further guessed is quote came from Saban. But some were looking at different coaches. Other guesses included someone from the Big Ten, specifically Jim Harbaugh. Others thought Pitt's Pat Narduzzi was behind him, among others.

We will probably never really know the identity of this coach, but it is fun to guess.