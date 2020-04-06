IOS 14 leaks reveal massive change that people have been calling for – BGR

The new iOS 14 leak reveals updated wallpaper settings on iPhone and iPad.

The default iOS 14 wallpapers will be divided into Collections which will make them more organized.

Apple is also rumored to be working with real widgets for the home screen on iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, which is something many users have been clamoring for.

For the past few weeks, we've been inundated with iOS 14 leaks, and even with WWDC 2020 two months away (or the online event that will replace it, anyway), Apple's next big mobile update is still in bad shape. state. Last weekend, a loser passing by @DongleBookPro On Twitter, he shared a series of screenshots showing the redesigned wallpaper settings menu that will presumably be included in iOS 14.

9to5Mac It says the screenshots are in line with what they found in the leaked code of iOS 14. Each of the default wallpapers is broken into a collection. Although we can't see them all in the images, 9to5Mac He claims to know the names of some of the collections: Classic stripes, Earth and moonY flowers. If you want a specific wallpaper, you can now drill down on these collections instead of having to scroll through all the default options.

In addition to collections, we also see a new Home Screen Appearance option that 9to5Mac It is compared to the watch face setting in the Apple Watch app. This feature allows you to change the look of a dynamic wallpaper on the home screen making it a flat, dark, blurry, or standard variant of the wallpaper:

This will only be enough to get some Apple fans excited, but according to 9to5Mac, wallpaper updates are just the tip of the iceberg. The site reveals that it has found evidence in the iOS 14 code of another feature, internally named "Avocado," which has something to do with the Springboard app that controls the iOS home screen. 9to5Mac Now he claims that this feature will bring real widgets to iPhone and iPad home screens.

Unlike pinned widgets that were added in iPadOS 13, these new widgets can be moved around the screen just like any other app icon, just like Android has handled widgets for years. As with any feature still in development (or piece of hardware), Apple may decide to remove widgets if they don't work, but it explains why Apple is giving users more control over their wallpaper. If you decide to use widgets on your iPhone or iPad, you don't want the wallpaper to interfere with your ability to distinguish between the two.

Apple is expected to announce iOS 14 and give us an early look at the software during WWDC 2020 this June. As we previously reminded you, the event will no longer be held at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but will be replaced by an online event.