Investigating the strange world of Joe Exotic is coming to identification

The story of Exotic Joeaka Joe Maldonado-Passage, It is not over yet. The theme of Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness, will go under the magnifying glass once again for Investigation Discovery & # 39; s Investigating the strange world of Joe Exotic.
According to ID, the special is the "definitive sequel,quot; to Tiger king, who featured Joe Exotic, now in prison on charges stemming from a murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin, another topic of Tiger king. In a press release, ID said Investigating the Stranger World of Joe Exotic "delves into the biggest mystery in real crime today, led by the world's greatest character: Joe Exotic, himself."
Viewers are understandably enthralled by Netflix Tiger king, but the millions of true crime fanatics around the world were left wanting more. " Henry SchleiffThe president of the ID group, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America, said in a statement. "Identification is the perfect place to find the inevitable aftermath of this drama, with a missing husband, a hitman, and the illegal exotic animal business. It's time to put the cat out of the bag and address the lingering questions that viewers demand to be answered. "
Tiger king He mentioned the disappearance of Baskin's husband, Don Lewis, who has since been pronounced dead. Joe Exotic sold theories that Carole fed him the tigers that she has as part of her Big Cat Rescue organization. ID now says it will give viewers the research they didn't see, "revealing the secrets that only Joe knows,quot;, with "exclusive images that have never been shown and the quest to answer the one question that all people in the United States are done right now. " : Although she has denied it, is Carole Baskin responsible for the disappearance of her husband, Don Lewis? "
Wait for the new ID production to dig deep into Joe Exotic's past and tap Jeff Lowe Y Doc Antle too.
No release date for Investigating the strange world of Joe Exotic has been announced
