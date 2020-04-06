Investigating the strange world of Joe Exotic is coming to identification

The story of Exotic Joeaka Joe Maldonado-Passage, It is not over yet. The theme of Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness, will go under the magnifying glass once again for Investigation Discovery & # 39; s Investigating the strange world of Joe Exotic.

According to ID, the special is the "definitive sequel,quot; to Tiger king, who featured Joe Exotic, now in prison on charges stemming from a murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin, another topic of Tiger king. In a press release, ID said Investigating the Stranger World of Joe Exotic "delves into the biggest mystery in real crime today, led by the world's greatest character: Joe Exotic, himself."