International box office sees big slide in Q1 – Charts – Deadline

"The situation is that it is a disaster everywhere," a distribution executive recently exclaimed about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the global and international box office.

The 2020 success it will take in terms of worldwide ticket sales is incalculable at the moment, but some sources estimate it to be at least $ 20B. Wherever the final number comes, another offshore executive sounds: “Whether the theaters reopen or not, that money will not come back. I don't think you'll ever make it to that part of the box office. "Despite optimism in some quarters by the time the cinemas are reopened, we are also told:" There will be an excess in business due to people's reluctance to return. " A source estimates that initial releases can do 70% of the business they could have done without COVID-19. Essentially going forward, we're going to have an asterisk when compiling titles for 2020, and the overall picture is bleak.

Comprehensive year-to-date statistics are not yet available, both international and global, but the top 10 overseas markets declined sharply in the first three months of 2020 versus 2019. China leads with -91%, followed by Korea with -56%, by comScore. When calculated from a local currency, the top 10 is down 59% yoy. (Excluding China, an overall exceptional drag, the other markets have fallen by about 30%.)

As of March 31, Disney has an international box office market share for 2020 at $ 619 million, a 45% drop compared to last year when Captain marvel I was about to spend $ 1B worldwide. Sony is the world leader, however, with $ 1,063B in the first three months of 2020. It is also the only big increase overall compared to the same period in 2019. That's thanks to having titles like Jumanji: the next level, little women Y Bad Boys For Life outstanding earlier this year. Paramount & # 39; s Sonic the Hedgehog helped the study see a domestic walk. (See the table below).

Major studio movies that were put on hold or in a new play early last year included Disney / Marvel Captain marvel; Paramount & # 39; s Bumblebee; Fox Bohemian Rhapsody Y Alita: battle angel; From sony Aquaman; Universal / Blumhouse & # 39; s Glass; Universal / DreamWorks Animation & # 39; s How to train your dragon: the hidden world; From sony Escape room; and Universal / Amblin / Lionsgate Green Book. (Then of course there were those Chinese New Year box office hits, led by the science fiction phenomenon The wandering land, which contributed to the final result of the international box office for the period).

On the contrary, this year it has included remaining Disney businesses. Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, Frozen 2 Y Spies in disguise; as well as the photos from Sony mentioned above and Amblin / Uni’s 1917. New entries have included Paramount & # 39; s sprightly Sonic the Hedgehog; Universal / Blumhouse & # 39; s The invisible man; and disappointing new releases Birds of prey Y Dolittle, by Warner Bros and Universal, respectively. Disney / Pixar & # 39; s Ahead ended up caught up in the coronavirus skirmish when it launched in early March.

While some movies performed better than others in early 2020, we didn't hear much scorn thrown at them due to the unpredictability of the current pandemic.

The older ones have had to fight to change their schedules against COVID-19 and the uncertainty of the coming months. This is especially true for stocks that would largely depend on gross offshore earnings. Universal was the first to make a major move when it put pressure on James Bond No time to die to November, later driving Fast and furious 9 Y Minions: The Rise Of Gru totally in the next year. Disney, after not having a date Mulan Y Black widowAmong others, he revealed his plans for the future on Friday and placed the first on July 24 with the last photo of Marvel in November of this year.

Paramount on winged Thursday Top Gun: Maverick until Christmas 2020, among other changes to its launch plans. Also last week, Sony made seismic changes to its schedule, seeking to fill holes Q1 and Q2 2021 that will be in dire need of films due to current production delays.

Warner Bros has set an August date for Wonder Woman 1984moving her out of June, and she still has Christopher Nolan Beginning in the director's favorite corridor in July.

Despite some suggestions that domestics could return to normal this summer, "June seems like an overall risk," says one source, adding: "May and April are safe." Disney currently has Pixar & # 39; s soul June 19 as the first major entry.

The theater industry is said to be cyclical and the ups and downs are never as low or high as they seem, but this is an unprecedented moment in the history of the industry. Although no one has tea leaves to read, the hope is that after mass confinement in homes around the world and as television options are exhausted, the desire will be eager to go out into the experience of the big community screen.

China, which started movie closings before the Lunar New Year in January, has seen a giant impact of more than $ 2.5B so far, and could end 2020 at half of its 2019 gross revenue with predictions of just RMB 30B ( $ 4.2B). But it is still early, as the authorities of the Middle Kingdom have been cautious about returning people to movie theaters too soon. Once the market reopened some theaters and then closed them again a few days later, a source suggested: "It is hard to believe that everyone is exploiting and that Beijing and Shanghai are under control."

Elsewhere, some of the major markets were slow to close, and some have some open cinemas, but the returns are "notional," they tell us, as "business is dead everywhere." Korea and Japan are still open to some extent. But going to the movies is drastically down on everyone. In general, for theaters that have not closed, they may be waiting for the government to force a shutdown that would then help a discussion about rent payments during the crisis.

Major studios have stopped reporting weekend numbers, as has comScore. The weekend before the closure of some key markets, the top 5 films abroad accumulated just $ 31 million, 85% less than in the same frame of 2019. At the moment, it is only academic that the gross income will be a pittance until the virus is available. .

And even if offshore centers get a green light to open earlier than national ones, those that don't host strong local productions will have a hard time publishing significant numbers given the paucity of available study fees until North America becomes operational again. It offers an international source of distribution: "If worldwide piracy is a risk, I don't think it can stagger the launches. It would have to have a good part of the world, including the domestic one, and if the domestic one is closed, there is no doubt. that a movie will be released. "

To be fair, 2020 was never supposed to match the record heights of 2019, despite a handful of $ 1B + possibilities, and 2021 was emphasized as the rebound. But, as noted above, looking ahead, there is uncertainty about movies whose production has been halted or delayed by COVID-19, which are scheduled for next year. Titles like Avatar 2, The Matrix 4 or Jurassic World: Dominion could be in that mix. "We are all guessing," says a study source on the impact that production stops will have on the 2021 calendar. The year "still has potential, but whether films will leave 2021 depends on how long theaters will be closed. and how many will survive. "