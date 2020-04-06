Inmates Put Heroin Into Prison – IG LIVE Overdose !!

Three California inmates reportedly suffered drug overdoses, and it was all captured on video.

Here is the video: the warning contains very GRAPHIC scenes

All three overdoses occurred after an inmate managed to smuggle a large quantity of heroin into prison. And the inmates went crazy with all the drugs.

In the video, inmates can be seen sniffing line after line of the white powder, believed to have been cut with the deadly drug fentanyl.

And an inmate sniffed an 8-foot line of white matter.

That was a big mistake. Later in the video, three inmates are seen with a drug overdose.

California prison officials say drug overdoses have increased more than 50% in the past 3 years. And the drug of choice at California correctional facilities: heroin.

Here is the video: the warning contains very GRAPHIC scenes