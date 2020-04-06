Home Entertainment Inmates Put Heroin Into Prison – IG LIVE Overdose !!

Inmates Put Heroin Into Prison – IG LIVE Overdose !!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Three California inmates reportedly suffered drug overdoses, and it was all captured on video.

Here is the video: the warning contains very GRAPHIC scenes

All three overdoses occurred after an inmate managed to smuggle a large quantity of heroin into prison. And the inmates went crazy with all the drugs.

In the video, inmates can be seen sniffing line after line of the white powder, believed to have been cut with the deadly drug fentanyl.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©