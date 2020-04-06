In Roswell, NM, comes the emancipation of Isobel Evans

Roswell, New MexicoIsobel Evans has been through a lot in the past few weeks.

First, she discovered that her husband was not who she thought he was, and that he was secretly an evil alien who forced her to kill someone a decade ago. Then he died, and his brother Max died, and the girl who had been forced to kill came back to life. Then she found out she was pregnant thanks to her evil dead husband, and as an alien trying to keep her true identity a secret, that left her with very few options.

"She already has a lot of pain and trauma that she's dealing with, which she's doing a lot on her own," Lily Cowles tells E! News. "And then getting pregnant, I think, puts her in a really bad situation, because first of all, she's an extraterrestrial, so she can't go to the doctor and see the medical help she needs to deal with childbirth, or pregnancy, or manage the pregnancy however you want to. But she's also really isolated. I don't think she has anyone to turn to. "