In Roswell, NM, comes the emancipation of Isobel Evans

Roswell, New MexicoIsobel Evans has been through a lot in the past few weeks.
First, she discovered that her husband was not who she thought he was, and that he was secretly an evil alien who forced her to kill someone a decade ago. Then he died, and his brother Max died, and the girl who had been forced to kill came back to life. Then she found out she was pregnant thanks to her evil dead husband, and as an alien trying to keep her true identity a secret, that left her with very few options.
"She already has a lot of pain and trauma that she's dealing with, which she's doing a lot on her own," Lily Cowles tells E! News. "And then getting pregnant, I think, puts her in a really bad situation, because first of all, she's an extraterrestrial, so she can't go to the doctor and see the medical help she needs to deal with childbirth, or pregnancy, or manage the pregnancy however you want to. But she's also really isolated. I don't think she has anyone to turn to. "
Isobel eventually decided to use the very dangerous serum to kill aliens that Liz had developed last season to try to abort, eventually planning to use the antidote to save herself. In last week's episode, she almost died trying, and Liz had to save her after she had already passed out, and only because of a weak connection to Max in his alien capsule.
This may be a story of aliens with alien superpowers, but Isobel's story is not that unknown.
"I think Isobel really fulfills a kind of allegorical role here for the story of people who face unwanted pregnancies and don't have access to medical care, either because they don't have the finances to support it or because they're minors and don't have the support from their families, or if they are illegal citizens and at risk of deportation, or live in a state that does not support it, "says Cowles. "So I think Isobel, like so many women around the world, is in a situation where she has an unwanted pregnancy."
Cowles says Isobel is a person who wants a family, but "not like that."
"The fact that this pregnancy arose from a relationship that turned out to be really abusive mentally and physically, that he had taken over her body and used her to commit murder, that he had been lying to her … is being forced on her from a way that she doesn't want, and that's why it's a fight to save herself, save her future, "she says. "I think she just has this sudden revelation that maybe this is her only option, trying to manage it herself, and unfortunately this is a reality that many women face when they are denied access to medical care. I think this it is a consequence of preventing women from accessing adequate medical care and reproductive rights. "
Cowbel says Isobel is determined not to have a child who will be the legacy of trauma and abuse.
Isobel also has a long journey ahead of her, now that her alien abortion seems to have worked and she's free of Noah, hopefully forever. She has the opportunity to define herself by something different from the men around her, as she has always done before.
"She has been a sister, she has been a wife. Her identity has always been tied to the identity of other people, specifically men," says Cowles. "Now, it's the worst thing that can happen to losing both people at the same time and in such a horrible way, but in a way, it's also a huge opportunity for Isobel to redefine herself, and to have agency in her own life. like never before. So it is heartbreaking, the journey you have to go through. And yet I think ultimately it is very hopeful because it suddenly offers you the opportunity to strengthen and redefine your life from one place authentic that comes from his own desires and, you know, his own interest instead of someone else's. "
So what's next for Isobel? She is taking her life into her own hands.
"Right now, number one priority is figuring out how you can arm yourself to avoid being a victim again," says Cowles. "I am realizing that I am my own protector, but I have agency on myself, so I think it is first, I am going to arm myself and protect myself, and second, I am going to discover who I am when I feel safe, when I know that I feel Safe inside me, who am I? She has never had a chance to really ask who Isobel is outside of these relationships with men before, and where do I come from? Am I here? I think she is going to hit her pretty hard. "
"It's perfect. It's really a wonderful story," he continues. "I was excited as an actor to be able to take that on for her because the first season, she's so buttoned up and restricted and living in this glass bubble, this golden cage that she had built for herself. But it was a cage and, you know, in the episode two, she talks about breaking free, and it's like Isobel Evans' emancipation. So hold on to your hats! "
Roswell, New Mexico airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. at The CW.
