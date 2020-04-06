IIt: IIT-Ropar develops negative pressure room design to verify the spread of COVID-19 – Latest news

The Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar, has developed a negative pressure room (NPR) design to prevent airborne transmission of COVID-19 in isolation rooms and testing laboratories, thereby protecting medical personnel from infection. . The design and modeling of the NPR was finalized after a group of professors, including that of IIT Ropar, decided to find a solution to protect front-line health personnel working in coronavirus isolation rooms.

"We have devised a design and modeling of NPR that can be configured in isolation rooms and test laboratories to prevent virus transmission," said IIT Ropar associate professor Dhiraj Mahajan.

He said South Korea managed to contain the spread of the coronavirus largely due to the NPR system.

Mahajan said the low-cost NPR will help protect health personnel working in isolation rooms.

Meanwhile, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank thanked the IIT Ropar team for the invention.

"Congratulations to the @IITrpr team led by Dhiraj K Mahajan for solving engineering aspects of the negative pressure rooms to create Covid-19 mass detection facilities. It will help contain the rapid spread of the virus," the minister said on Twitter.

Explaining the concept of negative pressure rooms, Mahajan said they are isolation rooms specially designed in hospitals and medical centers to prevent transmission of viruses through the air by patients.

It includes a ventilation system that generates negative pressure in the room and allows air to flow into the isolation room and escape from the room, transporting the virus, he said.

"It will prevent the spread of droplets from COVID-19 patients in the air if they are coughing in the room," he explained.

Mahajan said it will cost Rs 9,000 to establish a negative pressure room with a dimension of 9X9X8 cubic feet for a patient. It is mainly about extractors, fine grade plastic sheets, etc.

The IIT professor said West Bengal officials have already consulted on the design of the NPR, adding that they would soon make a prototype of the NPR.

Mahajan, however, sought help from the Punjab government to relax them from curfew restrictions in obtaining the necessary equipment to manufacture the NPRs.

Meanwhile, another team of IIT Ropar researchers had developed a low-cost ventilator that can provide oxygen to two patients at once.

"It can be used for automatic compression of the Ambu bag used in the manual resuscitator," they said.

