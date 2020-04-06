Ignoring expert opinion, Trump again promotes the use of hydroxychloroquine

President Donald Trump on Sunday doubled his drive for the use of a coronavirus malaria drug, issuing medical advice that goes far beyond scant evidence of the drug's effectiveness, as well as advice from doctors and health experts. public.

Trump's recommendation for hydroxychloroquine, for the second day in a row at a White House briefing, was a striking example of his blatant willingness to directly distort and challenge expert opinion and scientific evidence when it doesn't fit his agenda.

Standing next to two senior public health officials who declined to endorse his call to widely administer the drug, Trump suggested he was instinctively speaking and acknowledged that he had no experience on the matter.

Saying the drug is "being tested now," Trump said "there are some very strong and powerful signs,quot; of its potential, although health experts say the data is extremely limited and that there are more studies on the drug's effectiveness. against coronavirus. necessary.

"But what do I know? I'm not a doctor," Trump added.

"If it works, it would be a shame if we didn't do it sooner," Trump said, noting again that the federal government had purchased and stored 29 million drug pills. "We send them to various laboratories, our military, we send them to hospitals."

Trump, who once predicted that the virus could "miraculously,quot; disappear in April due to hot weather, and who rejected the scientific consensus on issues like climate change, was not put off by skeptical questions.

"What do you have to lose?" Trump asked, for the second day in a row, saying terminally ill patients should be willing to try any treatment that has been promising.

When a journalist at Sunday's briefing asked Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, to intervene on the issue, Trump prevented him from responding. As the journalist noted that Fauci, who has been much more skeptical about the drug's potential, was the president's medical expert, Trump made it clear that he did not want the doctor to respond.

"Do you know how many times he has answered that question? Maybe 15 times," said the president, walking to the lectern where Fauci was standing.

Despite Trump promoting the drug, which is also often prescribed for lupus patients, he has created cracks within his own coronavirus task force. And while many hospitals have chosen to use hydroxychloroquine in a desperate attempt to treat dying patients who have little choice, others have noted that it carries serious risks. In particular, the drug can cause cardiac arrhythmia that can lead to cardiac arrest.

Dr. Megan L. Ranney, an emergency physician at Brown University in Rhode Island, said in an interview Sunday night that she had never seen an elected official announce a miracle cure like Trump.

"There are side effects of hydroxychloroquine," said Ranney. "It causes psychiatric symptoms, heart problems, and a host of other negative side effects."

Ranney said the drug may be effective for some patients, but that there was not enough scientific evidence to support Trump's claims.

"There may be a role for some people," he said, "but telling Americans that,quot; they have nothing to lose, "that's not true. People certainly have something to lose by taking it indiscriminately."

Hydroxychloroquine has not been shown to work against COVID-19 in any significant clinical trial. A small trial by Chinese researchers published last week found that it helped speed recovery in moderately ill patients, but the study was not peer-reviewed. and had significant limitations. Previous reports from France and China have drawn criticism because they did not include control groups to compare treated and untreated patients, and the researchers have rated the reports as anecdotal. Without controls, they said, it is impossible to determine if the drugs worked.

But Trump on Sunday rejected the notion that doctors should wait for more studies.

"We don't have time to go and say," Gee, let's take a couple of years and test it, "and let's go out and test with test tubes and labs," Trump said. "I would love to do that, but today we have people dying."

In his briefings, Trump teams up with top medical advisers, including Fauci and Dr. Deborah L. Birx, his coronavirus coordinator. But the president talks most of the time and has told several aides that briefings give him free uptime and good grades.

A day earlier, Fauci had privately challenged growing optimism about the drug's efficacy during a meeting of the coronavirus task force in the Situation Room of the White House, according to two people familiar with the events who spoke on condition of anonymity. to describe a conversation in a sensible setting The argument was first reported by the Axios website.

The meeting's agenda included the question of how the administration would discuss chloroquines. Dr. Stephen Hahn, Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, gave an update on chloroquines and what various tests and anecdotal evidence had shown. Peter Navarro, the president's business adviser who oversees coronavirus-related supply chain issues, asked to join the meeting and said people reported what happened.

Navarro, who has been pushing to secure chloroquines at the president's request to provide caregivers, came in with a sheaf of folders he had placed on a chair next to him, left them on the table, and said he had seen studies from various countries , as well as information gathered from officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, showing the drug's "clear,quot; efficacy in treating the coronavirus. Navarro also argued that the medicine was being used by doctors and nurses in the front line of the fight against the coronavirus.

Fauci stepped back, echoing comments he made in interviews last week that rigorous study is still needed. Navarro, an economist by training, responded that the information he had collected was "science," according to people familiar with the episode.

Vice President Mike Pence tried to dampen the debate and, as emotions subsided, Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, advised Navarro to "accept yes for an answer." The president went to the conference room lectern a short time later and reflected on the use of chloroquine, suggesting that he could even take it himself despite having no symptoms or evidence of the virus.

Katie Miller, a Pence spokeswoman, declined to comment, saying management does not discuss the events in the Situation Room.

Last month, an Arizona man died and his wife was hospitalized after authorities said they were treated with a deadly home remedy for coronavirus, a popular fish tank additive that has the same active ingredient as an anti-drug. malaria.

Medical professionals are also concerned that a run of hydroxychloroquine for possible coronavirus treatment may create shortages for people who need it for their traditional uses.

In a joint statement on March 25, the American Medical Association and two pharmacist associations noted that doctors and pharmacists have been prescribing the drug to family members and colleagues and that some pharmacies and hospitals had purchased "excessive amounts of these drugs in advance of possible use them for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 ".

"Organizations strongly oppose these actions," the statement said, citing possible "serious consequences for patients with conditions such as lupus or rheumatoid arthritis if the drugs are not available in the community."

Since patients with heart problems and other underlying conditions are more likely to be severely affected by the coronavirus, they may also be at increased risk for dangerous side effects of hydroxychloroquine, said Dr. Kenneth B. Klein, a consultant who works for pharmaceutical companies. design and evaluate your clinical trials.

"What have we got to lose?" Klein said, echoing Trump's comments. "We have patients to lose because of the dangerous side effects."

Trump mentioned the potential risks for patients with heart problems, but Klein said that even people with normal hearts are at risk of developing a fatal arrhythmia. And he said that other medications could interact with hydroxychloroquine and cause serious medical complications.

"So the doctor would have to spend some time thinking, could this medication play a role, either directly or indirectly?" Klein said.

Other researchers have noted that while future trials may show a benefit, hydroxychloroquine has been disappointing in the past, despite being tried as a treatment for other viruses, including influenza.

"Hydroxychloroquine has been studied as a possible antiviral therapy for many decades," said Dr. Luciana Borio, who oversaw public health preparedness for the National Security Council at the Trump White House and was the chief scientist for the FDA under the presidency of Barack Obama.

"Despite showing evidence of activity against various viruses in the laboratory, it never showed success in randomized clinical trials."

