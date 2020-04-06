ICICI Bank Customer Advice: 7 Things Not to Miss While Using Internet Banking and Banking App During Coronavirus Block

Amid the coronavirus emergency shutdown , banks ask customers to use online tools like internet banking and banking applications to take advantage of the services. This is to ensure that customers do not need to visit bank branches and can follow the requirements of social distancing. However, the increase in online transactions is also seen as an opportunity for scammers to cheat citizens.

To protect its clients against bank scams, the ICICI bank has issued a advisory . Here, we are important points to remember when using internet banking, online banking applications and electronic wallet applications …