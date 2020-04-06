IBM: IBM appoints former director of cloud business for Bank of America CTO – Latest News

International Business Machines Corp named former Bank of America Corp senior tech executive Howard Boville on Monday as head of his cloud business, while Arvind Krishna takes over from former boss Ginni Rometty.

Arvind, known by his first name, ran the Big Blue's fast-growing cloud business before he was promoted to CEO in late January.

As chief technology officer for Bank of America, Boville was responsible for building and running cloud services for the second-largest bank in the US. USA

IBM said in November that it had created specific cloud technology for financial services in collaboration with Bank of America.

Arvind, the key architect of Red Hat's $ 34 billion acquisition of IBM last year, made the announcements in a letter to employees when he took over on Monday.

The company also named Paul Cormier as Red Hat's new CEO, succeeding Jim Whitehurst, who was named president of IBM in late January.

