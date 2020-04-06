IATSE Wants to Hear Members' Stories of the Impact of COVID-19 Closure – Deadline

IATSE wants to hear from its members about their personal experiences during the COVID-19 closure of the entertainment industry. The union, which represents workers behind the scenes, estimates that 95% of its members are now unemployed.

"As we continue to navigate together during the COVID-19 crisis," the union told leaders of its locations across the country, "it is important that we communicate our personal experiences and the harmful impact of COVID-19 on workers in the entertainment industry, so we've created the "Your Story, Our Story" campaign.

"Our mission is to shed light on our personal experiences and to make sure that the voices of our union are heard globally," the union said. “Our willingness to stand up and highlight the scale of the lack of emergency aid and resources for industry workers can represent a significant change. Our stories in particular can be a powerful way to replace fear with inspiration, strength and courage.

“Every week, stories from different members of our IATSE family will be shared on all IATSE social media platforms, as well as on the AFL-CIO social media and website. By showing the world how this crisis is affecting us, we can humanize workers behind the scenes and win better legislation, benefits and long-term labor practices. ”

IATSE members can share their stories with the union here.