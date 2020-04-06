"I thought we had a chance to go all the way,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Monday was supposed to be the NCAA Men's National Basketball Championship Game, but the tournament was suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

As a freshman on a Gonzaga team ranked # 2 in the nation, Drew Timme, who starred at Richardson Pearce High School, was ready to live his March Madness dreams.

"I thought we had a chance to go all the way and I was looking forward to it." Timme said.

With the NCAA tournament canceled, it's a reminder that life is not always a dump.

"It gives you a true balance of what's important. Health, family and friends." This was summed up by Drew's father, Matt Timme.

Now, family time has been paramount for the Timme home.

Drew's return home makes the house a little more crowded, along with his brother Walker and sister Kendall.

"I forgot how much it makes me nervous." Drew joked about his younger brothers. Then he quickly adds, "Great to be back."