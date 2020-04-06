"I haven't seen my father in three weeks,quot; – Salman Khan

Salman Khan is quarantining his country home in Panvel with few of his family members.. He recently shared a video on social media in which he can be seen with his younger brother's son, Sohail Khan, Nirvaan.

In the video, Salman said: "We came here for a few days and now we are trapped." He asked Nirvaan how long he had seen his father, to which he replied, "Three weeks have passed." Salman added: "I haven't seen my father in three weeks. We are here and he is home alone."

Then he continued exclaiming: "The dialogue of Jo Dar Gaya Wo Mar Gaya does not apply in the current situation. We are scared and we say it with total courage." Then he asked people not to show unnecessary bravery in these difficult times and to stay where they are.