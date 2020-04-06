How the sibling rivalry of Andrew and Chris Cuomo captured our hearts

ECB is sweeping the nation.
Sorry, don't you know what ECB means? Around E! News, it's Big Cuomo Energy, as we now think of the Governor of New York. Andrew CuomoPress reports like Coffee With a Cuomo and Chris CuomoCNN program Cuomo Prime Time like Cocktail with a Cuomo, and both serve as daily events that we look forward to as we continue to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus.
But the real magic comes when the Cuomo brothers unite, showing off their brotherly jokes and playful sibling rivalry. And we are not the only ones, as the United States seems to be just as fascinated by everything related to Brother Cuomo in recent weeks.
And it's easy to see why, since Andrew, 62, and Chris, 49, have an easy comic chemistry that most sitcoms spend years trying to refine.
The recent obsession with the siblings, who are very close, began in mid-March, when Andrew began appearing on Chris's show to talk about how New York was handling the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Take for example when Chris, still filming Cuomo Prime Time From the studio, she talked to Andrew about her decision making during this crisis, asking him to choose the best and the worst. "
After telling his brother it was "a lousy question of yours," Andrew replied that his worst decision "will probably come on your show, frankly."
Chris was ready to serve him back, using some technical difficulties to his comic advantage, using him is a callback to an earlier sibling argument that Andrew apparently didn't call his mother as much as he did.
"I hear your nails scratch on something like you're nervous," said the CNN presenter. "I know you're busy, but there is always time to cut your nails and call your mother."
That appearance ended with a quick discussion about who was better at basketball and proved to be just a warm-up for his unexpected daily comedy act.
The next night, Chris was filming the show from his basement, which delighted Andrew, who joked, "Well, you're there a lot, right? Christina says she sent you there a lot."
But Chris was ready for the attack, armed with the best ammunition: his mother. Matilda CuomoThe special sauce recipe.
"She taught me how to make sauce, something highly coveted," he said. "She said, 'I can only teach him, not her, heWho will take it better? She taught me how to make sauce, she didn't teach anyone else "(we are sure that her three sisters also have thoughts about this secret sauce).
At the time, the brothers had already had a debate on live television about who their mother's favorite son was. (His father Mario Cuomo, who also served as Governor of New York, passed away in 2015.)
"She said I was her favorite," Andrew had previously told Chris. "The good news is that she said you are her second favorite, her second favorite son."
And when Chris thanked Andrew for coming Cuomo Prime TimeThe older brother replied, "Mom told me I had to do it."
But it all comes back to salsa, as it does for many Italian families.
To rub salt on the wound (or add it to the sauce?), Chris claimed during his March 24 conversation that his mother had called him the night before and had cried when he learned that Andrew was not with his brother, but was in Albany "in the house with the big doors and the attack dog," although Chris said he promised Matilda that he would still make her some sauce.
"You've always been good at manipulating," Andrew simply replied, before launching a rather epic insult at his brother, who is the youngest of his five brothers. "You have always been the meatball of the family."
Their pranks, the kind that only two brothers can share no matter how old they are, often went viral, and somehow almost served as peanut butter that masks the taste of medicine for their dog; The affectionate updates about the coronavirus were getting tastier thanks to the affectionate affection of Andrew and Chris. Serious comments about the pandemic were interrupted by punches about Andrew's tired appearance or Chris's love for the gym.
But then the virus came home to the brothers on March 31.
Chris took to Twitter to share the news who had been diagnosed with COVID-19, writing: "I just found out that I am positive for the coronavirus … I just hope I don't give it to the children and (my wife) Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this disease!
And he promised that his show would continue, adding: "I am quarantined in my basement (which actually makes the rest of the family seem happy!) I will be doing my shows from here. We will all get through this by being smart, tough and united ! "
Jason Decrow / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
Naturally, the public was curious as to whether Andrew would address his brother's diagnosis during his daily press conference later that day. And he would tackle it, highlighting it as a good lesson for people, since Chris is "an essential worker, a member of the press. So he's been out there. If you go out, the chance of you getting infected is very high."
Of course, he couldn't resist tapping his little brother and saying, "He's young, he's in good shape, he's strong, not as strong as he thinks, but he'll be fine."
But Andrew then put the playful game on hold for a moment to candidly talk about Chris, explaining that viewers only see "one dimension,quot; of him in Cuomo Prime Time, even describing it as "funny,quot;. (Just don't tell Chris he said that, okay?)
"In his work, he is combative, he is argumentative and he pushes people," he explained. "But that's his job. He's not really who he is. He's really a sweet and beautiful boy, and he's my best friend."
And it's that delicate balance between bitter and sweet that provides a much-needed distraction for many during this stressful time, where turning on the news can be like going into battle. Seeing two brothers who have the same measure of admiration and annoyance for each other is a respite from uncertainty, a small pocket of frivolity in the midst of a rather open sky of fear.
It probably helps that your sibling dynamic is one that many viewers with their own siblings are probably familiar with. Older adults can relate to Andrew, dealing with his persistent and persistent younger brothers or sisters who simply won't take "No,quot; for an answer.
The perfect example of this was when Chris kept asking Andrew if he considered it a presidential race.
On the other hand, the youngest faction in a sibling relationship knows Chris's experience very well; always being compared to his older brother and feeling like he needs to stand out on his own.
Take this prick Andrew gave Chris on March 23: "My little brother. Don't worry, there is hope for you. One day you can grow up to be like me."
Chris's answer? "I've been trying to be like you all my life. Look where it took me."
While viewers were used to Andrew calling Chris's show, the roles were reserved on April 2, when Chris joined Andrew's press conference via video.
Despite the change of venue, Cuomo's comedy act was still in action, beginning with Chris describing some of his symptoms, including hallucinations.
"You came to me in a dream, you had a very interesting ballet outfit, and you were dancing in the dream, and you were waving a wand and you were saying, 'I wish I could wave my wand and make this go away.' And then you turned and danced. "
Like the rest of us, the Governor could only laugh. "Well that's a lot of metaphorical reality in that one," he replied. "I thank you for sharing that with us."
They continued to joke throughout the conference, with Andrew setting the tone saying, "I know we sometimes joke. We are not going to do that today. Rule one is never to hit a brother when he is down, and you are literally in the basement."
After talking about their love of fishing together and more pranks at each other's expense, both Andrew and Chris became candid for a moment to express their mutual respect.
"I've always been proud of you, you know that," said Andrew. "But I have never been more proud of you than I am now."
And at the end of the briefing, Chris joked that he didn't realize his brother had daily press briefings and that he would make sure to tune in to move on.
"It's like the way you have a show," Andrew replied. "You have Cuomo Prime Time. I have Cuomo all the time. "
We'd say it's not really a bad title for a reality show about the Cuomo brothers, but we're already getting one live almost daily and it seems to be the Internet's favorite sitcom.
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTML7923f9b5b42b26e8529d35c1251f4da27%%MINIFYHTML7923f9b5b42b26e8529d35c1251f4da28%