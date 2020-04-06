How the sibling rivalry of Andrew and Chris Cuomo captured our hearts

ECB is sweeping the nation.

Sorry, don't you know what ECB means? Around E! News, it's Big Cuomo Energy, as we now think of the Governor of New York. Andrew CuomoPress reports like Coffee With a Cuomo and Chris CuomoCNN program Cuomo Prime Time like Cocktail with a Cuomo, and both serve as daily events that we look forward to as we continue to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus.

But the real magic comes when the Cuomo brothers unite, showing off their brotherly jokes and playful sibling rivalry. And we are not the only ones, as the United States seems to be just as fascinated by everything related to Brother Cuomo in recent weeks.

And it's easy to see why, since Andrew, 62, and Chris, 49, have an easy comic chemistry that most sitcoms spend years trying to refine.

The recent obsession with the siblings, who are very close, began in mid-March, when Andrew began appearing on Chris's show to talk about how New York was handling the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.