How nightly hosts are playing a key role in keeping us sane

Is this experience familiar to you? You are trying to set up a conference call and you can see the other person, but you cannot make the audio work. Or only one of you can listen to the other. Finally, even though this worked fine Just yesterdayYou end up pulling out your phones to make the conversation happen.

That was the case when Stephen Colbert was trying to get Daniel Radcliffe on the line last Tuesday why The Late Show It has become the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, a completely home production.

As in, the host is at home, the crew is at home and the guests are at home.

But such is the situation in which all the nightly hosts have found themselves in the midst of this still developing crisis that has left millions of people without work, others risking their health to report to work and the luckiest of the group. do your work from home.