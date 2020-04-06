How nightly hosts are playing a key role in keeping us sane

Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration
Is this experience familiar to you? You are trying to set up a conference call and you can see the other person, but you cannot make the audio work. Or only one of you can listen to the other. Finally, even though this worked fine Just yesterdayYou end up pulling out your phones to make the conversation happen.
That was the case when Stephen Colbert was trying to get Daniel Radcliffe on the line last Tuesday why The Late Show It has become the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, a completely home production.
As in, the host is at home, the crew is at home and the guests are at home.
But such is the situation in which all the nightly hosts have found themselves in the midst of this still developing crisis that has left millions of people without work, others risking their health to report to work and the luckiest of the group. do your work from home.
Whether you never miss an episode (or the clips the next morning) of your favorite show or you can only handle politics these days filtered through a comic lens, late-night television has been a staple of culture. pop for over half a century.
Today there are more options than ever, and it is impossible to keep up with all of them every day, but we are used to at least having countless options to entertain ourselves. Something like sport is always there for us.
Sigh.
Right now, however, most of the entertainment world is stagnant due to the threat of the highly contagious new coronavirus. Both athletes and night hosts attempted to exercise their trades in empty arenas and studios, but that was a short-lived experiment before professional sports and mass gatherings of any kind closed.
So it's been more comforting to discover that people who are used to going out and are fun, creative, informative, warm and endearing in front of a live studio audience are pushing remotely, whether from a rustic abode in the Upstate New York, a Manhattan apartment or a Los Angeles mansion equipped with a wood-fired pizza oven.
Most of the regular nightly shows returned to their respective networks with new episodes last week after a brief recess that was previously scheduled for some and due to the pandemic for others (especially Andy Cohen, who was recovering from COVID-19): It turned out that the necessary breaks were needed anyway to regroup and discover this new format. (The Late Late Show with James Corden Must return tonight, though Corden hosted the CBS special Homefest from his own studio quickly set up in the garage.)
"He's at your house every night, so welcome to his," was the teaser for Jimmy Kimmel live from home, with Kimmel handling the usual nonsense and celebrity interviews of his den.
Now we have monologues delivered into the void without the laughter of the audience to collectively put us in the mood (like John Oliver said in Last week tonight, who is filming in front of a white wall in an undisclosed location in New York, began his career doing stand-up in England, so he is used to his jokes being silent); audio that does not always match lips moving on the screen; homemade signs; and spouses and children who act as artists and makeup artists.
In turn, moments have occurred that would be impossible in some normal program with a striking set and the usual parameters of ingenious production. (Although Colbert shot some swear words one night to make sure CBS censors weren't asleep on the switch, and they weren't.)
For example, after they solved the audio, Radcliffe showed the entrance to the Jurassic Park that he had built entirely with LEGO, complete with a T-Rex lurking behind the doors. Jesse Eisenberg Spoken to Conan O & # 39; Brien from a mobile home in Kansas. Jimmy Fallon He had an honest relationship with his wife on a walk, and a few nights later he interviewed his dog.
Lady Gaga She was supposed to break the news with Fallon on Wednesday, but when he called her on the phone, she asked him if he wouldn't mind interrupting his FaceTime conversation until Friday. Then she called again and said that Monday would be better for her.
None of this is normal, in fact, much of it is pretty weird, but it's nice to have something go on as usual, even if the finished product is literally homemade.
The most comforting thing is that the personalities of the respective hosts still shine, and Fallon, with his children playing video games in the background next to the inner slide; Colbert with his cocktails in front of the shelf; and Cohen, with its disco ball-lit house-for-one club, are as organic as a branch of their regular show characters as you might wish.
Samantha beerecording Frontal in the woods outside her home in upstate New York, where she snuggled up with her husband / cameraman Jason Jones and her three children still bother to look polished from head to toe (funny how it works) while shaving Trevor Noah He's taking advantage of his department's sweatshirt dress code while video chatting with his correspondents and in-demand guests like Dr. Anthony Fauci and the governor of California Gavin newsom in The daily show of social distance.
Colbert started with at least the top half of a suit and tie (even when he was filming solo monologues online from the tub) before switching to a more casual button and blazer duo. Jon Batiste is playing The Late Show in and out in his bathrobe (he's still one of the most stylishly dressed men on TV, though). Kimmel is wearing a button, but may have stopped brushing her hair. Y Seth Meyers, true to form, He seems like the best dressed guy in the writing room, like you would like to be when interviewing the senator. Elizabeth Warren.
But even when they're getting dressed, telephoning has never taken so much work.
"We have to write, produce and record everything much earlier in the day because since everyone is home, the later process takes much longer," he said. Daily program executive producer Jen Flanz said Hollywood reporter.
"Instead of seeing the final edition of the program in the control room or an edit bay," he explained, "we are now reviewing the final editions of the program on FaceTime on the publisher's home computer screen. It's super weird. , but it works,quot;.
It really does. This format may not be sustainable forever (Fallon is not yet climbing the walls, but he it is tree climbing) and there is a subtle air of melancholy in these procedures, no matter how delicious Ryan ReynoldsI can't help but still be, even from a questionable camera angle, or how fun and charming Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Kimmel) Tina Fey (Tonight's show) Y Amy Poehler (Late at night) are under no circumstances.
But what we are seeing night after night is a group of dedicated people who do their best to put on a show, setting aside their own anxieties for a few hours so that they can soothe ours.
Anxiety and fear are some of the things. no in short supply right now.
(E !, Bravo and NBC are all members of the NBCUniversal family.)
