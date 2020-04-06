How Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner spend "special,quot; time at home

Swan Gallet / WWD / Shutterstock
Sophie Turner Y Joe Jonas They are enjoying their time together as many others around the world continue to stay home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
While they are both aware that their experience is not universal, Joe said Andy Cohen On Instagram Live she says that it has been "wonderful,quot; to be locked up with Sophie.
"I have to ask him … I think for us, it's good to have each other during this time, but I think it can be (different) for many different people," he explained. "We got married last year, so naturally just wanting to be together is a really special moment."
Joe added that spending more time at home has encouraged him to cook much more and that he has never cooked more in his life than in recent times. "I am trying to lower my British delights," said Joe playfully. "It has been wonderful for us … what would encourage other couples is to find creative and fun ways to have a date together."
In addition to cooking, the couple has also spent their time building Legos and binge shows. "Of course, we saw Tiger king in almost a day, "he shared." I've been watching all the Quibi shows today, I just want new content. "
And Joe also has a new program on Quibi. Joe's mug follow a 30-year-old boy who experiences different cities around the world with some famous special guests, including his own wife Sophie, his brothers Nick Y Kevin Jonas, Twenty one, Tina Fey, Lewis Hamilton and many more. The show will premiere in Quibi on April 27.
First Jonas Brother The member also spoke to Andy about his relationship with his two brothers during the quarantine. "I haven't seen them in a month and a half, but lots of Zoom parties," said Joe. "There have been Zoom trivia nights, which are so much fun."
Earlier this month, Sophie joined Conan O & # 39; Brien for a home version of Conan, Where she gave us an update on how she and her husband spend time at home.
"I love it," he said. "Yeah, I mean I'm introverted. I'm homey. Like if I could stay home all day I would, so this is great for me. Anyway, I get out of the house once a day to walk my dogs,quot;. and then that's it. "
the game of Thrones alum also joked that social distancing is "great,quot; because "you don't have to dress well. I'm wearing my sweatpants. I have business at the top, party at the bottom."
However, she also playfully shared that while he thrives at home, Joe's outgoing ways make it harder for him to stay. "Everything seems to be working in my favor here," he added. "Joe is like a, he's a real social butterfly. So, I fight to lock him up and make him spend time with me. So, it's like … it's like a prison for him, but it's great for me." "
