How Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner spend "special,quot; time at home

Sophie Turner Y Joe Jonas They are enjoying their time together as many others around the world continue to stay home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While they are both aware that their experience is not universal, Joe said Andy Cohen On Instagram Live she says that it has been "wonderful,quot; to be locked up with Sophie.

"I have to ask him … I think for us, it's good to have each other during this time, but I think it can be (different) for many different people," he explained. "We got married last year, so naturally just wanting to be together is a really special moment."

Joe added that spending more time at home has encouraged him to cook much more and that he has never cooked more in his life than in recent times. "I am trying to lower my British delights," said Joe playfully. "It has been wonderful for us … what would encourage other couples is to find creative and fun ways to have a date together."