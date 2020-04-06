How is recovery from a severe case of coronavirus?

People who survive the most severe cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus are about to learn one of the cruelest lessons from the pandemic: after defeating the virus, the really difficult part begins.

Those saved by extreme medical interventions, including being hooked up to mechanical ventilators for a week or two, often suffer long-term physical, mental, and emotional problems, according to a staggering body of scientific and medical studies. Even a year after leaving the intensive care unit, many people experience post-traumatic stress disorder, Alzheimer-like cognitive deficits, depression, job loss, and problems with daily activities like bathing and eating.

For weeks, state and local officials and hospitals have called for more ventilators to save the seriously ill. But medical experts say that while machines can make the difference between life and death, they are hardly a magic bullet.

"I think what we are going to see is a wave, about six weeks after the initial illness," said Samuel Brown, director of the Center for Humanization of Critical Care at Intermountain Healthcare in Utah. “One to three weeks to get off the respirator, and a couple of weeks to get back their sea legs to get home, and finally realize: What happened? What did I just survive? And how desperately terrifying that experience was for a wave of survivors who will have really difficult psychological symptoms. "

While the vast majority of people with covid-19 experience mild cases of infection, approximately one in six known cases develop severe shortness of breath. According to evolving information, about half of them become seriously ill, as people's damaged lungs fill with fluid and are kept alive only with the help of a mechanical ventilator.

By the end of the pandemic, epidemiologists estimate, hundreds of thousands of Americans will have survived severe cases of covid-19, sowing the next health care crisis, as many may struggle with the physical and psychological effects of long stays in the hospital.

Covid-19 patients generally remain on ventilators for prolonged periods of one or two weeks or more, increasing the likelihood of long-term complications. The risk of infection means that they are isolated from human contact, which also increases the risk of psychological problems: Health workers cannot easily interact with patients in the way that they normally would, and their families cannot visit them.

"Normally we kneel down next to his bed and hold their hands and ask them 'How are you' and tell them 'It is a privilege to help him'. Instead, what they are getting is someone in space attire with very little time to spend with them, "said Wesley Ely, a professor at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.

He related how a medical resident recently came to him crying.

"I don't feel like I'm a doctor," the resident told Ely. "The first time I really sat down with that patient was to pronounce him dead."

The ranks of covid-19 survivors are beginning to expand in the United States, but acute respiratory distress syndrome, the lung failure that kills patients, is also caused by other infections, giving doctors profound insight. knowledge about what happens to those people. after they leave the hospital. Every year, there are about 200,000 people with acute respiratory distress in the United States, and about 60 percent of them live. Many of these survivors have been watching the pandemic unfolding in the United States with a disturbing sense of foresight and empathy.

A common complication of prolonged stays in intensive care units is something called "ICU delirium," in which patients are severely confused and may have nightmare hallucinations, which could be worse if people never see the faces of their caregivers and have no family members there to help them understand what really happened.

Nic Brown, a 38-year-old information technology manager, spent 18 days in the hospital, seven on a ventilator. He was the first covid-19 patient at the Cleveland Clinic and has "more ICU memories than he wants to remember."

"I had these horrible dreams and it was night after night of torment," he said in an interview. “There was a point where I wanted to ask them to disconnect. I could not do it ".

Brown was lucky. His condition improved after doctors treated him with a variety of experimental medications, and he was released last week. His lungs are still struggling to recover, and when he does common things like getting up to check his computer's printer, he gasps. He also said that he has experienced some vision problems and previously confusion. He would write something, but it would not match the message he intended to convey.

"When you normally leave the ICU in the hospital, you get all of this support, like physical therapy and speech therapy, but when you're a covid-19 patient, you don't get any of that," he said.

With the risk of infection and prevailing social distancing orders, doctors say many rehabilitation services have not accepted patients recovering from the virus.

Michelle Bryden, a 49-year-old engineer from Ellicott City, MD, was able to take advantage of that type of support after her hospitalization for bacterial meningitis and left her on a ventilator for sepsis for four days. She has been thinking about people recovering from covid-19 as the first anniversary of her hospitalization approaches, imagining what her path through the medical system would have been like had she been alone.

Bryden's husband, Ken, was with her constantly in the hospital and helped her fill the gaps in her memory since she was sedated and had no idea what was going on. But when she left the hospital to shower or sleep, the isolation was difficult, even though she knew he would be back soon.

"Having him there was important, and I think having no hospital visits would be so difficult," Bryden recalled. "I found the nights to be very scary."

Eileen Rubin, now 57, who spent eight weeks on a ventilator due to acute respiratory distress syndrome caused by sepsis when she was 33, said she is not sure that she survived without the presence and support of her family.

"I cry for them (covid-19 patients), really, because they don't have that support that is really that meaningful and meaningful, and there is no way to change that," Rubin said. "It is a feeling you have to carry with you… You know someone is fighting for you when you cannot fight for yourself."

Healthcare teams are finding ways to alleviate patient isolation, knowing that even small changes could mean the difference between a person who survives and one who is better equipped to recover. Some health workers have put their photos in patients' rooms so that when they come in covered with a mask and a gown, they can point to the photo and say, "I am that person."

Others are communicating with telehealth apps from inside the hospital, so that they can at least have some face-to-face interactions, albeit on the screen. Others have used their private cell phones covered with zippered bags to take family members to the bedside with a video chat. The Mayo Clinic recently took video chatting on iPads to make sure patients can see their families as they fight the virus alone.

Even when people survive the disease, they are likely to re-enter a world where much of their support network simply cannot embrace them due to patterns of social estrangement, and where fear of contagion could also create stigma. .

"I think it is a dynamic that cannot be overstated: that it is always wrong to be in the ICU, but it is probably doubly wrong to be in the ICU during a pandemic, due to the anxiety that is being fostered," said James Jackson, a psychologist at Vanderbilt University. "It's in the air, so to speak. And all of that adds to the psychological burden."

Just as combat veterans may not want to return to the battlefield, people recovering from a critical illness may not even want to drive through the hospital, Jackson said, and that means PTSD could aggravate others. medical problems, preventing people from seeking the medical support they need.

Centers to support ICU survivors are not in every hospital, and providing additional care for a person's physical, cognitive, and mental health during a pandemic will be more difficult. Recovery may also be affected by the absence of family members in the hospital, as people trying to support their loved one may have little idea of ​​what they experienced.

"So now you have the family member who survived, and they've been through the war. But no one really knows what that war experience was like," said Michael Wilson, a physician at the Mayo Clinic Lung Intensive Care Unit.

It is at home, after the first few weeks of convalescence, when people begin trying to bathe or feed, that most people begin to deal with limitations that they may not have recognized in the hospital. They begin to reconstruct lost time, gathering fragments of memories. People can feel depressed realizing that they have left the hospital, only to navigate a new set of problems that often last from 6 months to a year.

"When someone is seriously ill and so ill that life support is required, such as a mechanical ventilator, most patients do not return to that previous state when life support is suspended, particularly in the context of covid," where they may be on ventilators. for long periods, said Dale Needham, professor of pulmonary and critical care medicine at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Bryden, for example, knows that she is considered a "good,quot; recovery case and is happy because she is not sure that she could have dealt worse. She lost 20 pounds of muscle. He had to learn to get out of bed and use a walker, although he had once exercised every morning. He was allowed to eat, but tried to eat rice, and the simple act of coordinating the movement of his mouth to chew and push the food down his throat was impossible at first.

Bryden was able to return to work in six weeks, walking with a cane, and at six months, she says, she began to feel herself.

"I would just emphasize that it is difficult, and the fact that you have left the ICU or the hospital is really only half the battle," Bryden said of the advice he would give to people recovering from the worst cases of covid- 19) "From the patient's perspective, it was more difficult after I got out."

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking news about coronavirus and updates from our newsroom to your inbox.