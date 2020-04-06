Hollywood historian William Mann compares the 1918 Spanish flu to the coronavirus – Deadline

It was 1918. When the First World War was ending, the Spanish flu began to devastate the world. In one year, it killed 675,000 Americans and 50 million worldwide, 10 million more than those who perished in the war.

There are several parallels between the response to the Spanish flu and COVID-19 in the US. USA In both cases, states of emergency were declared; all public places, including cinemas and schools, were closed for months; and it is recommended to wear masks in public.

The Spanish flu pandemic caused catastrophic changes in the film business, most of them orchestrated by Adolph Zukor. It led to the establishment of the studio system, which continues to dominate Hollywood, and vertical integration, with studios fighting for control over the theaters of mom and dad's owners.

In an interview with Deadline, Hollywood historian William Mann, author of Tinseltown: Murder, morphine and madness in the dawn of Hollywood, which he and Kevin Murphy are adapting in a series for Spectrum Originals, talks about the profound impact of the Spanish flu pandemic on the film business, what big shakes the current pandemic could bring (especially on theater property), and how much It would take time for Hollywood to recover. He also points out the mistakes made in handling the Spanish flu pandemic that today's authorities should learn from, acknowledges the biggest star that Hollywood lost to the Spanish flu, and highlights the attitude of celebrities to wearing masks in public in back then.

You can also follow a timeline of the 1918 Hollywood epidemic under the Q&A that illustrates some of Mann's points and paints a fascinating picture of how California and Los Angeles authorities dealt with the crisis, sometimes winning, sometimes stumbling, and how theater owners fought for survival.

DEADLINE: You have studied each chapter of Hollywood history. Why is this period so important, from about 1918 to about 1926?

MANN: This is when Hollywood is created, this is when all the structures that would define the American film industry were put into place: how the films were made, how they were sold, how they were shown.

This is the moment in history when the American film industry decided to take a particular path. Up until that time there were many different ways this could have gone, independent movies, artist control, tried it out with United Artists. But the study system was created in this period and it really begins with the 1918 epidemic.

DEADLINE: What role did the pandemic play in creating the study system?

MANN: During the outbreak, 80% to 90% of American theaters were closed for two to six months. This was a huge interruption and not just for watching movies but also for selling and making movies. It was a mosaic throughout the country. New York and San Francisco held out longer, but eventually had to close as well.

Los Angeles pretty soon banned theaters. The studios, and this is when the studios were in both Los Angeles and New York, banned filming crowd scenes and, to their credit, the studios shut down all production during this time period for over a month, from the middle October to late November 1918.

The first cases in Los Angeles were announced in September. About 3,000 people died in Los Angeles in just over a year, a quarter of all deaths in that period. We forget the significant impact this has had, and much of that was the economic impact.

The studies had significant losses. Paramount lost almost $ 2 million in 1918 to 1919; that's more like $ 30 million now. The distributors also suffered because you cannot send movies when the cinemas are closed. But the greatest economic impact was felt by exhibitors, theaters across the country, who were ruined by this. Many of them lived month by month, screened movies, and struggled to pay their bills, and when they were suddenly forced to close for two, three, four, six, seven months, they lost everything. Even after the reopening of theaters, in many cases they did not return until mid-1919, so the theaters closed from left to right.

The reality was at this time that the American film exhibition was really mom and pop. It was a small town, they were independent exhibitors. Some had formed a chain, some had formed associations, but for the most part it wasn't a great control over the exposure, and that's where Adolph Zukor comes in. Because he had this idea long before the epidemic that if he could control all of these theaters, then he could control the entire industry, then he uses the epidemic to put that plan into practice.

DEADLINE: How did he do that?

Zukor

Paramount / Kobal / Shutterstock



MANN: Zukor is a fascinating guy. He's a villain, but he's also a guy with a vision, and what he did was drive so many people out of the business, but at the same time he created the American film industry, and it worked this way for the next 60-70 years. In some ways, Zukor's vision of cinema is still used today, even with new technologies; it is the vertical integration model, which means top-down control.

So Zukor said: here I am making movies, you should be able to control how they are distributed and how they are displayed. In doing so, by taking control of all aspects of the film industry, Zukor squeezed out all these independent filmmakers, many of whom were women. The pandemic exploded to build its new model in which women are excluded from positions of power, not to mention people of color as well because there were several African American and Chinese-American and Mexican American filmmakers who worked in Los Angeles and had their own companies. , they had their own distribution networks. But when Zukor buys everything, many people lose access and lose a voice in the industry.

Zukor wanted to do this all the time, but he saw that this was the golden opportunity and he sends his lawyers across the country because he says he is receiving all these reports about the closing of the theaters. He says, "Oh, okay, so we go out and offer to take it out of his hands." And if you weren't willing to sell for pennies on the dollar, say, "Well, I'm going to build another theater across the street and take it out of business." They were tired, they were exhausted, they were losing money, and they just threw in the towel and gave up.

In 1921, Zukor, who was the boss of what was then called Famous Players who becomes Paramount, was the most important person in the industry. He controlled more theaters, he controlled more movies, and he kept it that way for quite some time.

DEADLINE: Looking now at the closing of theaters and what happened in 1918, how will the owners of the theaters come out of the coronavirus pandemic at the other extreme?

MANN: I think it will be really interesting. I think COVID-19 closings could end up having as significant an impact on movies as the 1918-19 flu. Of course, it will be different, but just like in 1918, the entire structure of the industry could change in a couple of years.

Cinema in 1921, just two years after the epidemic, was nothing like the industry of 1918, it had radically changed. The length of the movies and the way people bought movie tickets – all of this changed.

I look now at the streaming services that are now basically using the Zukor model. They control the production, distribution and exhibition. Zukor would be cheering them on. And yes, it does make some of the smallest people out of work, but it also exists … it's a very efficient model and perhaps through this industry you will find another way to make sure the product still comes out.

DEADLINE: Instead of theaters predominantly owned by mom and dad, we now have primarily theater chains. Will that take into account what happens to them or will it be just the biggest players going out of business? Who do you think will own those cinemas in a couple of years and will they still be relevant in the broadcast ear?

MANN: Everyone is asking the question now, will we ever go back to theaters? This has been almost a couple of decades, as movies have become difficult to make for private audiences, and smaller movies have moved to Netflix or Amazon.

It's hard to say that, because Zukor in 1918 saw the problem and exploited it, both for his own purposes, but I also think for the good of the American film industry. I think that could happen here now. I don't know who owns these movie theaters, will they be broadcast companies, will it be someone else, studios? I don't know, but clearly there will be some kind of change.

DEADLINE: Any other parallelism between COVID-19 and the Spanish flu pandemic? At the local government level, the response is quite similar, as in 1918 it seemed more chaotic, with an imposed blockade lifted and then re-applied multiple times. What is different this time, specifically here in California and Los Angeles?

MANN: Yes, you hit the nail on the head: Often these closings were lifted in 1918 too early. People were still dying from this in March and April and May 1918. Mary Pickford, who was the biggest movie star of the time, got it in early 1919, so the theaters would reopen and no one would come and then they would come. . close as the death rate continued to rise.

There needs to be greater coherence: hopefully we have learned from 1918. Don't do that, you maintain social distance as long as you can. They didn't use that word back then, but I hope we've learned, don't repeat those mistakes.

DEADLINE: One of the mistakes that we seem to have repeated is not having enough face masks.

MANN: Yes, one of the things that interested me when I was reading this material several years ago when I was researching the book, but more recently when COVID came, was the scarcity of masks. People didn't have enough masks, and then when people had masks, he looked like a kind of coward: you're a weakling if you're going to wear a mask. Some of the biggest stars in Hollywood would deliberately not wear masks in public because they didn't want to appear, especially the men, they wanted to look manly and masculine, and, you know, wearing a mask would show that it's weak.

DEADLINE: Who were the best-known Hollywood victims of the 1918 pandemic? Many of the larger stars were lucky and recovered.

Pickford

Universal History Archive / UIG / Shutterstock



MANN: Yes, many of them recovered. Mary Pickford recovered, Lillian Gish recovered. They were both huge, huge stars. But the biggest name in Hollywood who died was an actor named Harold Lockwood. Nobody sadly remembers him today, but he was a really fantastic actor. He worked for Metro, which later became Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and was young, I think he was only 31 years old. Very handsome, protagonist, and he gets sick and dies in a few days. It's shocking to the industry, and fans are devastated.

DEADLINE: We are three weeks away from the massive closure of Hollywood. Studios hope to restart filming in the summer. Based on the events of 1918, when do you realistically believe that Hollywood will return to normal?

MANN: It is very difficult to say. I mean, Hollywood in 1918 didn't go back to normal for another year. It took so long to recoup his losses and, you know, reopen everything, so it took at least a year in 1918. We don't really see the movie business pick up, the depression doesn't end until the end of 1919, clearly in 1920. So that it's hard to say how long this will take. I hope that the measures we have taken now have been more consistent and I hope it does not take us as long to recover from this, but there will clearly be some economic pain across the country.