Hollywood comedies to watch during quarantine

Hollywood has something for friend movies. Such films have been out since the silent film era and the genre has been extremely popular since Laurel and Hardy appeared together in The Lucky Dog (1921). In the modern era, such films have more or less become police dramas. While police comedies are a lot of fun in their own right, we're not covering them here at the moment. Instead, the goal is to provide a list of Hollywood movies that include strange couples. Share the list with your dumb friends during blocking and compare the notes on them afterwards. Happy visualization

Midnight Race (1988)

Robert De Niro plays a temperament bounty hunter, while Charles Grodin plays an accountant on the run from the mob and the police. De Niro is hired by a bail bondsman to bring him in and considers him an easy dog. But he hasn't counted Grodin's cunning ways. He fakes a panic attack, so the duo must make the trip to Los Angeles by train. They had to leave the train because people are chasing them. It happens that they both run out of money, so they have to steal cars and hitchhike to complete the journey, leading to various misadventures. The FBI wants to stop the gang whose money was misappropriated by Grodin. They use De Niro to catch the mob boss. When the two men finally separate, Grodin "gives away,quot; the bounty hunter with $ 300,000 in his money belt as a token of friendship.

Wayne's World (1992)

In its silly way, the film highlighted how creative content developers, who are often self-consciously shy and therefore prefer to live in their own imaginary world, are exploited by the consumerism of corporate culture when they jump into the big picture. league. They find it difficult to adapt to study policies that cater to high TRPs, cutting them off from the radical content that made them famous in the first place and cutting them down on safe bets. Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar, played by Mike Myers and Dana Carvey may have been misfits, but they remained in their own individuality until the end. The film has three endings: a completely realistic one, a cartoon one and the last one a "mega happy ending,quot;.

Silly and Silly (1994)

Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne, played by Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels, are the dumbest people you will ever meet. At first, you just laugh, but then you get frustrated by their idiocy. His stupidity has become something of a gold standard and has spawned a series of tributes and imitation versions over the years. It was a one-level road movie and the duo got into bad to worse situations while traveling to Aspen. It says a lot about Carrey and Daniels' prowess as actors that made us emotionally invest in their character. Despite the abundant display of stupidity, we came to love his characters.

Harold and Kumar go to the White Castle (2004)

When was the last time that two Asian actors were chosen to star in a stoner comedy? Director Danny Leiner took that leap of faith and ended up with a thump on his hands. Harold Lee (John Cho) and Kumar Patel (Kal Penn) are ejected from their skulls and want nothing better in life than to eat some White Castle burgers. The various obstacles they encounter during this parodic urban search make them grow a little. Harold, who has always been bullied by his co-workers, manages to face them in the end, while Kumar accepts his fear of giving in to the stereotype of becoming another Indian doctor in America. Silly writing, as well as insanity acting for the two protagonists, made it a successful franchise.

