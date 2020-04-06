His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

In Italy, could antibodies mean freedom to work?
As the number of new infections has stagnated in Italy, the conversation has become a daunting challenge: when and how to safely reopen?
Having the correct antibodies against the coronavirus, a possible marker of immunity, could soon determine who can return to work, an idea that was once relegated to the realm of dystopian novels.
The researchers are not sure of the science. Still, some politicians, such as the president of the Veneto region, have proposed a special "license,quot; for Italians with the correct antibodies.
Veneto plans to collect 100,000 blood samples from residents this week to study the antibodies from those who have had the virus. It's another awkward ethical debate that Italy is having ahead of other western democracies struggling with the coronavirus.
Quotable: "It seems to divide humanity into two, the strong and the weak," said a professor of moral philosophy. "But this is really the case."
Go deeper: A month after Italy ordered a national shutdown, the number of new coronavirus cases is declining. That is how The closure unfolded.
Elsewhere: Germany has emerged as an anomaly due to its low mortality rate despite reporting more than 92,000 cases. At 1.4 percent, its death rate is surprisingly lower than that of other affected European countries, where it is around 10 percent.
It is thanks in part to early testing and aggressive monitoring, prepared hospitals, and trust in the government.
Markets: Futures markets forecast that Europe and Wall Street would open higher on Monday.
Here are the latest pandemic updates and maps.
The United States prepares for the "Pearl Harbor moment,quot;
Senior health officials said Americans face a "shocking,quot; week ahead, comparing their impact to the Pearl Harbor attack, and the outbreak is expected to peak in places like New York.
"It will be the most difficult time for many Americans in their entire lives," said Dr. Jerome Adams, the nation's surgeon general.
The bleak forecast comes as state officials have continued to call for urgent medical supplies, some calling for a coordinated response from the federal government.
With the impact of the virus spread across the country, places like Washington state are returning fans to redistribute them to areas most in need.
President Trump on Sunday dismissed criticism of the federal response and said it was unprecedented. Also again promoted Hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug, against the advice of health experts who say its efficacy against coronavirus is unproven.
Be unable: More than 9,100 of the 310,000 coronavirus patients in the United States have died, but the official count may be even higher, according to Times research, due to limited resources and inconsistent protocols.
Case study: The captain of a warship who asked his superiors for help to defend against the coronavirus was dismissed. His downfall loaded into Trump's narrative that the pandemic was under control.
The "prepper nation of the Nordics,quot;
You could say that Finland is ready. While its neighbors are fighting, the country is sitting on An enviable stock of medical supplies that dates back to the 1950s. Includes personal protective equipment like face masks, but also oils, grains, and farm tools.
Finland is now taking advantage of this supply for the first time since World War II, positioning the country strongly to tackle the coronavirus.
Above, a Muslim woman living in Assam who was left off a list of citizens despite documents proving her status.
Muslims in the Indian state of Assam face statelessness. In a review of its 33 million residents, the state said nearly 2 million of them, desperately poor and disproportionately Muslim, were suspected of being foreigners.
It is a preview of India's potential future when Prime Minister Narendra Modi attempts to shift the country from its secular multicultural roots to an openly Hindu state.
A Times video crew went to Assam to investigate.
This is what is happening the most.
China's legal crackdown: Wang Quanzhang, a human rights lawyer who faced prosecution in a widespread offensive by China in 2015, was released from prison on Sunday after remaining in prison for nearly five years.
Knife attack in France: A man killed two people and wounded five others on Saturday in a city in southern France. Authorities are opening a terrorist investigation.
Snapshot: Above, Olivia and Raúl De Freitas, a couple once caught on an endless honeymoon in the Maldives. They were part of a A large number of travelers from all over the world stranded indefinitely due to travel restrictions and decreased flight schedules.
New celebrities: As the coronavirus spreads across Europe, scientists are becoming household names after spending most of their lives in virtual anonymity.
What we are browsing: The Open Culture website. "I no longer have children at home," writes our national correspondent Mike Wines. "But if I did, and if they were locked up with me 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for countless weeks, this is the website I would like."
Now a break from the news
Economists are increasingly concerned about the duration and severity of a global recession resulting from the coronavirus outbreak. Some 6.6 million people in the US USA New Unemployment Insurance Claims Filed in the last numbers, almost 20 times more than a typical week. Melina Delkic of the Briefings team spoke with Ron Lieber, columnist for The Times & # 39; s Your Money.
What do you say to people who have a hard time processing all of this?
It is unlike anything we've ever seen before. Trying to plan or make predictions is really difficult, and telling people to accept that uncertainty is not really helpful. I think it is best to speak to as many people as possible who have the same uncertainty as you.
Is there some kind of financial maintenance that people who are not laid off but are concerned about the economy should order?
The problem is: it is as if your neighbor's house is on fire, but the fire has not yet reached your home, it is too late to buy insurance. Having an emergency fund is helpful, but trying to start one now may not help much.
In recent months he has written that despite the tumult in the stock market, most people should stay put. Is this still the case?
All the best economic science tells us that yes, and it's a big "yes," you're willing to stay invested in stocks for decades and decades, if you just sit around more or less, keep investing money at regular intervals, and sell some stocks. When stock prices go too high and buy some stocks when prices go down, you will do better and earn more than most professional brokers.
Now, that's a science-based answer, not a behavioral science-based answer. I recognize that there are people who have never been psychologically tested in this way before.
That's it for this briefing. Until next time.
– Isabella
Thank you
Melissa Clark for the recipe, and Theodore Kim and Jahaan Singh for the break from the news. You can contact the team at [email protected]
P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Our latest episode is about a 1960s slavery film actress fighting with a toy company for ownership of the Sea Monkey empire. The story is as crazy as it sounds.
• Here's today's Mini crossword puzzle, and a hint: tip (five letters). You can find all of our puzzles here.
• Times journalists were honored by the Overseas Press Club with awards in five categories and one date, leading our honorable competitors for the second consecutive year.