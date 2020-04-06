His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

In Italy, could antibodies mean freedom to work?

As the number of new infections has stagnated in Italy, the conversation has become a daunting challenge: when and how to safely reopen?

Having the correct antibodies against the coronavirus, a possible marker of immunity, could soon determine who can return to work, an idea that was once relegated to the realm of dystopian novels.

The researchers are not sure of the science. Still, some politicians, such as the president of the Veneto region, have proposed a special "license,quot; for Italians with the correct antibodies.

Veneto plans to collect 100,000 blood samples from residents this week to study the antibodies from those who have had the virus. It's another awkward ethical debate that Italy is having ahead of other western democracies struggling with the coronavirus.