Home Local News High in the 70s on the Monday before the rain, snow returns...

High in the 70s on the Monday before the rain, snow returns later this week

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
<pre><pre>High in the 70s on the Monday before the rain, snow returns later this week

Sunny skies and warm temperatures are forecast for the Denver metro area during the first half of the week. Possible rain and snow near the end of the week.

The high temperature is expected to be around 73 degrees in downtown Denver on Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Wind gusts could reach 18 mph. Monday night's low will be around 40 degrees, the NWS said.

Warm and sunny conditions are also expected on Tuesday, when the high temperature will be around 71 degrees, forecasters said.

Sun is expected Wednesday with a high temperature of about 67 degrees, the NWS said.

There is a slight chance of rain early Thursday morning. Snow could mix with rain after 3 a.m., forecasters said. The probability of precipitation is 20%.

Late showers are possible on Thursdays. The high temperature will only be around 56 degrees, the NWS said.

%MINIFYHTML75d42927bb844e9aad69ad54d4ce84f17%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©