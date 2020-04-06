High in the 70s on the Monday before the rain, snow returns later this week

Sunny skies and warm temperatures are forecast for the Denver metro area during the first half of the week. Possible rain and snow near the end of the week.





The high temperature is expected to be around 73 degrees in downtown Denver on Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Wind gusts could reach 18 mph. Monday night's low will be around 40 degrees, the NWS said.

Warm and sunny conditions are also expected on Tuesday, when the high temperature will be around 71 degrees, forecasters said.

Another warm day for everyone! Other highlights:

* Morning fog over the northeast corner of the state

* High fire hazard from South Park via Palmer

Divide into Lincoln County#COwx pic.twitter.com/PZfo4mGkvX – NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) April 6, 2020

Sun is expected Wednesday with a high temperature of about 67 degrees, the NWS said.

There is a slight chance of rain early Thursday morning. Snow could mix with rain after 3 a.m., forecasters said. The probability of precipitation is 20%.

Late showers are possible on Thursdays. The high temperature will only be around 56 degrees, the NWS said.

Rain could fall before 2 a.m. on Friday and then there is a small chance that rain will mix with snow, the NWS said. It will be mostly sunny with a high temperature of about 62 degrees on Friday afternoon, but there is also a possibility of rain in the afternoon.

It may rain and then snow over the weekend, both Saturday and Sunday, the weather service said.