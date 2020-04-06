"He's like gang hunters around here,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas bike shops are as busy as they always have been, as people pull forgotten bikes out of the garage, tired of being trapped inside.

Bicycles that have accumulated dust and rust for years are now lined up for repairs in area stores.

New bikes also fly off the shelves, sometimes selling with just a phone call and some advice.

"I was in Irving," said Romain Taupier, at Trek Bikes in Arlington. "Give two bicycles to a family so they can travel today."

While his store typically caters to avid cyclists looking for the latest models, the customer base has evolved in recent weeks, he said, with anyone and everyone interested in traveling again.

Cycling for exercise has been one of the few exemptions from state and local regulations, which mandate people to stay home.

At Ray Jay & # 39; s Bike Shop in Arlington, Ray Atayde said the past few weeks had been some of the most profitable in the store's more than three years, alleviating some of the concerns he had when orders came out. stay at home.

"I thought 'Wow, this could go either way,' and I was very concerned, and it's only been happening as gangbusters around here," he said.

He's been working late at the store, trying to do repairs on old bikes. He was also preparing to build new bikes, prepared to replenish inventory this week.