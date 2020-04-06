Here's Governor Whitmer's update on the state's response to COVID-19 – Up News Info Detroit

LANSING (DETROIT Up News Info) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference on Monday providing updates on the state's response to COVID-19.

Whitmer said since Thursday:

She signed an executive order that prohibits all employers from retaliating against an employee for staying home from work if they or one of their close contacts test positive for COVID-19 or have symptoms of the disease.

The order also strengthens the executive order "Stay Home, Stay Safe,quot; by declaring that all Michigan residents who test positive or show symptoms, or who live with someone who tests positive or shows symptoms, should not leave their homes unless they absolutely necessary.

Leaders of the Detroit Pistons, Lions, Tigers, and Red Wings joined together to ask healthcare professionals from across the country to come to Michigan to help us fight COVID-19.

Whitmer said in the next 24-48 hours, FEMA will send to Michigan:

300 fans

1.1 million surgical masks

232,000 face shields

2 million gloves

Whitmer said FEMA will also send 1 million N95 masks to Wayne Oakland and Macomb counties this week.

The state is working with FEMA to operationalize the TCF center to serve patients by Friday.

He has also been donating the face shields they have made to Michigan hospitals.

Whitmer said Sunday that the state issued a purchase of 1 million face shields to Ford over the next three weeks.

Michigan currently has more than 15,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 617 have died from COVID-19 as of Sunday at 3 p.m.

Whitmer said Monday that nearly 80 percent of positive COVID-19 cases are found in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

