Here the bride flows; Exchanges of couples in San Francisco Marriage vows in family videoconference – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – San Francisco Franciscans Ashley Yuki and Tim Alexander had planned an elaborate wedding ceremony in Palm Springs to share with family and friends over the weekend. Then came the coronavirus.

So, in the spirit of our current times, the couple decided, rather than postponing their nuptials, that their family and friends would join the ceremony remotely via Zoom from their living room.

A Zoom video conferencing application was shown behind the couple on a giant screen, showing the faces of everyone who attended remotely. Several friends and family talked about the couple's love relationship and offered virtual toasts for their happiness.

The couple even rewritten their vows considering the current restrictions of the coronavirus shelter.

"There is something special for me in sharing this moment," Yuki said in his vows. "With all the glitz and glamor we had planned … However, the most important thing is our closest friends and family who will be with us in good times and bad … video conferences of our wedding and our unwavering love,quot; .

Alexander ended his vows with: "There is no one with whom I would rather be protected in his place than you."

Even some of the wedding preparations and traditional celebrations were virtually done. Yuki's hairstyle was designed by NIOXIN over Zoom and the couple ended the ceremony online by sharing their first dance on their balcony via the online video app.