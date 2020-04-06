Here are the top 4 Detroit specialty apparel locations – Up News Info Detroit

Buy unique clothes?

Hoodline searched the numbers to find the best apparel locations in Detroit, using Yelp's data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the clothing market.

Spring is the best season of the year for consumer spending on retail and wholesale businesses throughout the Detroit area, according to local business transaction data from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage opinions. from customers. Daily spending at Detroit-area retail and wholesale companies increased to $ 355,485 for the metro area in the spring of last year, 7% more than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Ashe Supply Co.

First on the list is ASHE Supply Co. Located at 1555 Broadway St., the men's clothing outlet, which also offers accessories, coffee and tea, is the highest-rated clothing outlet in Detroit, with 4.5 stars out of 92 reviews on Yelp.

2. Pure Detroit

Next up is New Detroit & # 39; s Pure Detroit, located at 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Suite 101. With 4.5 stars out of 55 reviews on Yelp, women's clothing, men's clothing and jewelry has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Flo Boutique

The Midtown Flo boutique, located at 404 W. Willis St., is another of the best options, as Yelpers gives women's clothing and men's clothing 4.5 stars out of 14 reviews.

4. Glasses

Spectacles, a more centrally located women's and men's clothing spot that offers accessories and accessories, is another well-liked place, with 4.5 stars out of 11 Yelp reviews. Head to 230 E. Grand River Ave. to see for yourself

