Heartbroken Michael Che rants conspiracy theories after grandmother died of COVID-19

Announcing the passing of his & # 39; sweet and beautiful & # 39; grandmother, the cast member of & # 39; Saturday Night Live & # 39; ensures that it is & # 39; well & # 39; although he's obviously very hurt and angry & # 39; that she suffered alone.

Michael Che He is furious after losing someone he loves to his coronavirus pandemic. On Monday April 6, the "Saturday night live"The cast member shared with his fans and followers that his grandmother had passed away the night before, and he couldn't help but rant about the conspiracy theories surrounding the virus.

In an Instagram post titled "I swear, I'm fine," the 36-year-old comedian began his open letter by admitting that he is "obviously very hurt and angry" because his grandmother had to go through all that pain. Alone. "Still, he added," but I'm also happy that he's no longer in pain. And I also feel guilty for feeling happy. "

"Basically the whole gamut of complex feelings that everyone else has lost to someone very close and special. I'm not unique. But it's still scary," he continued. "I don't know if I will lose someone else to this virus. I don't know if I will lose myself to this virus. Who the hell knows?" Then he admitted that "he shouldn't curse," but reasoned that he was just "distressed."

Che went on to share his thoughts on a conspiracy theory about what the global pandemic actually started. "I really believe this is 5G poisoning, and not because I have investigated this, or even understood what 5G really is," he said. "I just refuse to believe that I lost my sweet and beautiful grandma because a bite once ate a bat. Sorry. Even if that's how it all started. I'm just not willing to accept that now. Fuck that. I need a better story. "

First "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart"The correspondent also pointed to" the fast food companies that offer to deliver food during the pandemic. "He stated that the food they sold could be what was" killing us in the first place. "Don't sell us bats, but maybe they did. We don't know where the hell they're getting all this meat for dollars. He's not the butcher! "

Later, Che brought to light another theory involving African Americans. "Why are black people some of the most athletic people on the planet and we lead the world in diabetes and heart disease? How is that possible? C-o-n-s-p-i-r-a-c-and that's how," he said.

In his frustration, Che also urged "everyone to see what you're eating right now." He elaborated, "I mean, everyone makes sure they get their vitamins, water and probiotics, and dark leafy vegetables, and all those other good things I never thought twice until the last two weeks, so they can boost their immune system. and help you combat this horrible virus in the unfortunate event that you get it. "