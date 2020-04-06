Hardy Eustace owner Lar Byrne reflects on glory days | Racing News

Hardy by name and by nature, Hardy Eustace can be considered one of the biggest hurdles of the past 20 years.

Bought for 21,000 guineas by the late great Dessie Hughes as a four-year-old shop horse in 2001, Archway's son, who celebrated his 23rd birthday over the weekend, played a major role during what was a golden age for the two-mile fencing division from the early to mid-1990s.

The multiple clashes between Hardy Eustace, the equally brave Inca brave, the mercurial Harchibald, and the top-notch Macs Joy are rooted in racing folklore.

Hardy Eustace owner Lar Byrne is surprisingly fond of those days.

"It seems like it was a lifetime ago in some ways, but in others it seems like the other day," Byrne said.

"There was incredible valuable talent during those few years, it really was incredible."

"I think Brave Inca and Hardy Eustace were the perfect match for others. They won a lot of awards between them and the day that Hardy was not winning, it was Brave Inca, and the day that Brave Inca was not winning. It was Hardy.

"So you also include Macs Joy and Harchibald in the mix, amazing."

Hardy Eustace began his career in the bumper arena before graduating from rookie obstacles during the 2002/03 season.

The Royal Bond victory at Fairyhouse, a subsequent win at Leopardstown, and a second place behind the brilliant mare Solerina earned her a first trip to Cheltenham for what is now Ballymore's novices' obstacle.

It turned out to be an emotional success for Hardy Eustace, as its rider, Kieran Kelly, tragically died after being seriously injured in a fall in Kilbeggan just five months later, at the age of 25.

"We went to Cheltenham that first year with confidence because we knew we had a good horse, but by no means were we saying we were going to win the race as there were so many classy horses, horses like Pizarro, who had won the Bumper Champion the year before. "Byrne said.

"The first horse to come out of the bridle at the top of the hill was Hardy Eustace and I remember thinking 'what we're doing here', but he came back with the bridle going down the hill and showed from there that he was so hard as teak. "

Hardy Eustace disappointed at his next start at Aintree, which set the tone for a largely disappointing campaign the following season.

"He had a very varied year," Byrne recalled.

"He won at the Flat in Navan, but he didn't actually win an obstacle course before going to Cheltenham. I remember finishing last at Leopardstown at Christmas, but Conor O & # 39; Dwyer and Dessie were delighted with him."

"I went home that night scratching my head and thinking 'this guy doesn't allow it', but Dessie and Conor knew what they had."

As a result of his winless streak, Hardy Eustace returned to Cheltenham as a 33-1 shot largely without regard to the 2004 Champion.

Plenty felt he should be on the downside route, but the boldness of the connections proved its foundation when Hardy Eustace came to a five-length verdict on defending champion Rooster Booster.

Byrne said: "In the lead up to Cheltenham, he was very fond of the Choral Cup but kept his entry for the Obstacle Champion. I kept tipping to back him up for the Obstacle Champion and he was declared for the Obstacle Champion.

"All the racing experts were saying 'it's a shame you're wasting the chance to win a race at Cheltenham. You'll win the Coral Cup, but you don't stand a chance in Champion Hurdle & # 39 ;.

"Dessie kept telling me & # 39; this guy has as much speed as any of them and deserves his chance to be there. & # 39; The rest, as they say, is history.

"When Rooster Booster showed up, it seemed like it was over, but our friend just pulled more out of the back of the last one and ended up winning by five lengths."

The following March, Hardy Eustace returned to the Cotswolds, well imagined, to claim consecutive victories. What followed was one of the most unforgettable races in the history of the Cheltenham Festival.

Byrne's pride and joy took on his usual pacemaker role under Conor O & # 39; Dwyer before being accompanied by his old enemies Brave Inca and Harchibald in the race to the final flight.

It was sought around the world that Harchibald would emerge triumphant under a stationary Paul Carberry, but while Harchibald's response to Carberry's late impulses was limited at best, Hardy Eustace cringed for O & # 39; Dwyer to win a thriller for a neck.

"In the run up to this year's Hurdle Champion, I saw the replay of the 2005 Hardy Eustace / Harchibald / Brave Inca battle a few times on television. It certainly makes your hair stand on end." Byrne said.

"He was standing right behind Dessie and Noel Meade watching the race and Dessie really thought Harchibald had gotten on the line. The next thing all the cameras were on Hardy and confirmed that he had held it was pure magic."

"These are great memories. Going to Cheltenham three years in a row and lifting the trophy every time is incredible."

"He was third and fourth in the next two championship hurdles and I think he appeared in seven festivals in all and was never disgraced."

"He was a great horse to get involved with."

A finalist in Punchestown on New Years Eve in 2009 proved to be Hardy Eustace's swan and for the past decade he has been enjoying a well-deserved retirement at Irish National Stud in Kildare.

Along with fellow racing heroes Beef or Salmon, Hurricane Fly, and Rite Of Passage, Hardy Eustace is part of the & # 39; Living Legends & # 39; team. of the stallion and is reported to be in poor health at the age of 23.

Byrne said: "He looks remarkably good and is receiving the VIP treatment along with all his peers. He is doing good company, that's for sure!

"I think everyone knows they are a little bit special and it's great for the general public that they can go see them. It's a lovely idea to say hello to the legends and Hardy is certainly one of those."

"To be honest, I'm not going to see it as often as I should. I haven't been this year yet, but once this virus is gone and we can get away again, I'll put it on the go and visit list."