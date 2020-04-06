Halle Berry tells those who hate having compassion after criticism for the Son High Heels video

Instagram

After several people targeted her for allowing Maceo to roam the house in a pair of heels, the & # 39; Monster & # 39; s Ball & # 39; actress points out that laughter helps a lot amid the coronavirus crisis.

Up News Info –

Halle Berry She has shot followers who targeted her for posting a video of her son wearing heels.

The actress thought it would be fun to upload images of six-year-old Maceo, wandering around the house with a pair of mom's high-heeled shoes, but not everyone felt the video.

After some fans criticized the "Monster & # 39; s Ball" star for posting the clip, Halle replied, "It's urgent for these kids right now. Let's laugh and a little compassion."

Responding to another commenter, who confused Berry's son with his daughter, he added, "He is having a ball. Tryna is coping as best she can (sic). Laughter helps a lot right now."

<br />

Halle shared the video of Maceo, his son from his romance with the French actor. Olivier Martinez, dressed in pajamas and her white-heeled boots last month.