Home Entertainment Halle Berry tells those who hate having compassion after criticism for the...

Halle Berry tells those who hate having compassion after criticism for the Son High Heels video

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Halle Berry tells those who hate having compassion after criticism for the Son High Heels video
Instagram

After several people targeted her for allowing Maceo to roam the house in a pair of heels, the & # 39; Monster & # 39; s Ball & # 39; actress points out that laughter helps a lot amid the coronavirus crisis.

Up News Info
Halle Berry She has shot followers who targeted her for posting a video of her son wearing heels.

The actress thought it would be fun to upload images of six-year-old Maceo, wandering around the house with a pair of mom's high-heeled shoes, but not everyone felt the video.

After some fans criticized the "Monster & # 39; s Ball" star for posting the clip, Halle replied, "It's urgent for these kids right now. Let's laugh and a little compassion."

Halle Berry responds to criticism of Son's high heels video

Responding to another commenter, who confused Berry's son with his daughter, he added, "He is having a ball. Tryna is coping as best she can (sic). Laughter helps a lot right now."

Halle Berry responds to criticism of Son's high heels video

Halle shared the video of Maceo, his son from his romance with the French actor. Olivier Martinez, dressed in pajamas and her white-heeled boots last month.