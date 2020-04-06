Grand Prix canceled for 2020 due to pandemic – Up News Info Detroit

– The organizers of the Detroit Grand Prix announced that the 2020 Grand Prix was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was originally scheduled for May 29-31 at Belle Isle Park. It is slated to return June 4-6, 2021.

“The Grand Prix is ​​a very important event for Belle Isle Park, the city of Detroit, the city of Windsor and all of southeast Michigan. It's certainly disappointing that it doesn't take place this year, but everyone's health and safety at the Grand Prix is ​​always our top priority, "said Bud Denker, president of the Detroit Grand Prix.

“We looked at every possible scenario to reschedule the race, but they would all have been too damaging for the hundreds of fall events taking place on Belle Isle. Some events, such as weddings, family reunions and festivals, have been scheduled a year in advance and it would be wrong to alter anyone's plans. We look forward to the Grand Prize returning in 2021 as we continue our mission to revitalize Belle Isle Park and provide significant support to the Belle Isle Conservancy, while helping to inject millions of dollars in economic benefits for our cities and our region. ”

For more information, visit here.

Unfortunately, 2020 #DetroitGP has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thank you all for your patience and support, and we look forward to returning to Belle Isle next summer, June 4-6, 2021. More information at https://t.co/95PqahDx43. pic.twitter.com/CjRjP2bVyx – Detroit Grand Prix (@detroitgp) April 6, 2020

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.